news

Daimler to recall 2.6 million Mercedes-Benz cars in China

12 March 2021 - 11:18 By Reuters
Daimler is recalling 2.6 million Mercedes-Benz vehicles in China due to a software design issue.
Daimler is recalling 2.6 million Mercedes-Benz vehicles in China due to a software design issue.
Image: Matthias Hangst/Getty Images

German luxury car maker Daimler will recall 2.6 million Mercedes-Benz vehicles in China due to a software design issue, the country's market regulator said on Friday.

Software may fail to communicate a vehicle's correct location in the event of a crash, China's State Administration for Market Regulation said in a statement.

Daimler declined to comment further on the recall.Last month Mercedes-Benz USA said it was recalling 1.29 million vehicles sold since 2016 for a similar reason.

READ MORE

EU needs phase-out date for petrol and diesel cars, nine countries say

The European Commission should set a date to ban sales of new petrol and diesel cars across the EU to align the transport sector with climate goals, ...
Motoring
1 day ago

Daytona becomes SA’s Koenigsegg importer

Swedish mega car brand will be available from the Melrose Arch dealership
Motoring
1 day ago

VW strategy chief Jost quits to focus on building smart boats

Volkswagen strategy chief Michael Jost will quit after more than a decade with the group, he said on his website, adding he would now focus on ...
Motoring
1 day ago

Most read

  1. FIRST DRIVE | New Opel Corsa gives the VW Polo a run for its money First Drives
  2. Sanral’s heavy-handed approach to motorists won’t solve any problems news
  3. FIRST DRIVE | Storming BMW X5 M performance comes at a cost First Drives
  4. Five things to know about the new 2021 Toyota Urban Cruiser New Models
  5. REVIEW | Frugal 2021 Mercedes GLA 200d sure hits the mark Reviews

Latest Videos

'There's no explanation or defence': Cele promises justice for Wits protest ...
Malema & Ndlozi trial,: Evidence discrepancies claimed as original ...
X