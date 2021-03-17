Subaru reveals local pricing for new sixth-generation Outback

Subaru SA on Wednesday confirmed its all-new Outback will be available at all local dealerships from May 1.

This rugged adventure wagon is powered by a 2.5-litre naturally aspirated cylinder boxer engine that in the current Forester SUV kicks out 136kW and 239Nm worth of torque. Power is sent to all four wheels exclusively via a CVT gearbox.

From launch two model grades will be made available to customers: entry-level Field and flagship Touring. According to Subaru the Field adopts a "more rugged design" whereas the Touring has "more urban trim accents." There's a R30,000 price gap between the two.

The new sixth-generation Outback also debuts a number of new technologies for the brand including the "Hands Free Tailgate" that works by waving your hand or arm directly in front of the rear Subaru badge on the centre of the tailgate for a convenient and easy way to gain access to the boot.

Also present is the "DriverFocus Distraction Mitigation System" that makes use of cameras and facial recognition to monitor the driver for signs of fatigue or distraction and then warns the driver when it detects a lack of focus and attention to the road. Subaru plans to implement this system in other future models.

The cabin of the new Outback features the firm's new 11,6-inch vertical touchscreen infotainment system with smartphone-familiar swipe, drag and touch features. Apple CarPlay and Android Auto as well as 4 x USB ports are standard on both Outback grades.

Pricing for the new Subaru Outback models is as follows:

2.5i-Field ES: R699,000

2.5i-Touring ES: R729,000

This includes a three-year /75,000km maintenance plan and five-year/150,000km warranty.