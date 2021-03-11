The new 2021 Ford Everest Sport is one stylish load-lugger
Ford on Thursday unveiled its brand new Everest Sport. Based on the popular Everest XLT, this stylish seven-seater hits the road with a plethora of model-specific styling tweaks.
Standout features of the Everest Sport's exterior include a bold black mesh radiator grille and unique Everest badge on the bonnet. Ford has also blacked out the side mirror caps, door handles, front bumper chin and rear valance. Finishing things off are functional ebony roof rails, 'Sport' decals applied to the rear doors plus a set of striking 20-inch black alloy wheels. While advanced LED headlamps with daytime running lights come fitted as standard equipment, customers can choose from one of six distinctive paint shades: Diffused Silver, Frozen White, Agate Black, Moondust Silver, Sea Grey or Copper Red.
Step inside the cabin and you will discover that the Everest Sport benefits from embossed leather seats with distinctive blue stitching, soft-touch leather treatment for the dashboard and a driver’s seat with eight-way power adjustment. Some of the standard gizmos customers can look forward to include cruise control, front and rear park sensors with a rear-view camera plus Ford's Sync3 eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system. The latter offers full smartphone integration via either Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.
From launch the new Everest Sport is available as either a 4x4 or 4x2. Both models are powered by Ford’s 132kW/420Nm 2.0-litre single turbo diesel engine that here comes paired to a 10-speed automatic transmission. Further enhancing the capability of the 4x4 model is Hill Descent Control as well as Ford's standard 'Terrain Management System' (TMS) that allows the driver to easily select the preferred driving mode to suit the terrain by simply turning the TMS dial. Preset modes include snow, mud, grass, rocks or paved roads. Standard on both the 4x4 and 4x2 is an electronic locking rear differential.
Pricing for the new Ford Everest Sport is as follows:
2.0 Single Turbo 10AT 4x2: R662,800
2.0 Single Turbo 10AT 4x4: R704,400
Both models come standard with Ford Protect, comprising a four-year/120,000km comprehensive warranty, three-year/unlimited distance roadside assistance and five-year/unlimited km corrosion warranty. A six-year/90 000km service plan is also included.