The new 2021 Ford Everest Sport is one stylish load-lugger

Step inside the cabin and you will discover that the Everest Sport benefits from embossed leather seats with distinctive blue stitching, soft-touch leather treatment for the dashboard and a driver’s seat with eight-way power adjustment. Some of the standard gizmos customers can look forward to include cruise control, front and rear park sensors with a rear-view camera plus Ford's Sync3 eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system. The latter offers full smartphone integration via either Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

From launch the new Everest Sport is available as either a 4x4 or 4x2. Both models are powered by Ford’s 132kW/420Nm 2.0-litre single turbo diesel engine that here comes paired to a 10-speed automatic transmission. Further enhancing the capability of the 4x4 model is Hill Descent Control as well as Ford's standard 'Terrain Management System' (TMS) that allows the driver to easily select the preferred driving mode to suit the terrain by simply turning the TMS dial. Preset modes include snow, mud, grass, rocks or paved roads. Standard on both the 4x4 and 4x2 is an electronic locking rear differential.