Tsunoda best F1 rookie in years, says Brawn

Formula One’s motorsport managing director Ross Brawn has hailed Yuki Tsunoda as the best rookie in years after the Japanese driver scored points on his debut in Bahrain last Sunday.

The former Ferrari technical director, who also ran the Honda, Brawn and Mercedes teams, said he had been impressed by the 20-year-old AlphaTauri driver's "brilliant spells" in the season-opener.

"He is the best rookie F1 has had for years, having been fairly stunning in whatever series he has competed in," the Briton said in a column for the formula1.com website.

"His promotion by Red Bull looks like a brilliant move. We can all remember the glorious days of full grandstands at Suzuka and the passion of the Japanese fans.

"I think we are going to have that again, which is incredibly exciting."

Formula One has three rookies this season, one of them last year's Formula Two winner Mick Schumacher - son of seven-times world champion and Ferrari great Michael -and the other his Haas team mate Nikita Mazepin.