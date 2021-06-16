news

Volvo Cars to explore use of fossil-free steel

16 June 2021 - 09:58 By bloomberg.com and Hanna Hoikkala
Volvo Cars is teaming up with Swedish steel maker SSAB to jointly explore the development of fossil-free, high quality steel for use in the automotive industry.
Volvo Cars is teaming up with Swedish steel maker SSAB to jointly explore the development of fossil-free, high quality steel for use in the automotive industry.
Image: Volvo Cars

Swedish steelmaker SSAB AB is teaming up with Volvo Cars to develop fossil-free steel for use in the automotive industry.

Volvo Cars will be the first carmaker to secure the greener steel, SSAB said on Wednesday. Volvo Cars will use the material for testing and possibly in a concept car, it said.

The project is about cutting carbon emissions to supply an increasing number of consumers looking for a car that is as sustainable as possible, said Kerstin Enochsson, global head of procurement.

The steel is made from hydrogen-reduced iron from a pilot plant in Lulea, Sweden. The Hybrit project, run by SSAB with iron ore producer LKAB and utility Vattenfall, seeks to remove fossil fuels from the highly polluting steel-making value chain by replacing coking coal with hydrogen and clean energy. Commercial scale production is set to start in 2026.

SSAB has already announced a similar collaboration with Volvo AB, a maker of trucks. It will focus on existing strategic partnerships, said CEO Martin Lindqvist said.

“It’s possible there’s room for one or two more, but not much more.”

“The supply is limited, but we see that an increased demand will come, and with this comes an increased supply of green steel,” Enochsson said.

Steel is “an important piece of the puzzle” to help meet sustainability goals, she said.

“We have to show it’s possible.”

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

Ford and BMW-backed battery maker Solid Power set to go public

Solid Power Inc, an electric-vehicle battery maker backed by Ford Motor Co and BMW, said on Tuesday it would go public by merging with a blank check ...
Motoring
21 hours ago

Geely's EV brand Zeekr just sold out of deliverable cars for 2021

Zeekr, a new premium electric vehicle (EV) brand launched this year by Geely, has sold out of deliveries for this year, CEO An Conghui said on Tuesday
Motoring
23 hours ago

JLR to begin testing prototype hydrogen Land Rover this year

Jaguar Land Rover will begin tests later this year on a hydrogen fuel-cell prototype model based on its Land Rover Defender vehicle as the carmaker ...
Motoring
1 day ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. The mystery of SA's missing Porsche 550 Spyder Features
  2. REVIEW | Haval scales new heights with value-packed Jolion Reviews
  3. FIRST DRIVE | 2021 Haval H6 hits back at Chinese car stigmas First Drives
  4. Five ways to make your fuel last longer Features
  5. The bold new Toyota Land Cruiser 300 will reach SA in August New Models

Latest Videos

Booze restrictions, curfew change & level 3: Ramaphosa clamps down ahead of ...
A wave pool & helicopter? Here's what 'Africa's largest search & rescue centre' ...