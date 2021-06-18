news

Daimler to speed up shift to electric vehicles

18 June 2021 - 08:40 By Reuters
The all-electric Mercedes-EQ, EQS 580 4MATIC.
The all-electric Mercedes-EQ, EQS 580 4MATIC.
Image: Daimler

Daimler AG will accelerate the launch of electric cars slated for the middle of this decade while phasing out fossil-fuel versions, as it revamps its electrification strategy, Manager Magazin reported on Thursday.

Many of the electric vehicle models the German carmaker has planned for 2024 or 2025 will be moved forward a year and their fossil-fuel equivalents will be dropped from the line-up, the magazine reported, citing sources close to the matter.

According to the magazine, Daimler CEO Ola Källenius would like to announce the changes before the summer break this year and hold a capital markets day.

A Daimler spokesperson declined to comment on the report.

The Mercedes-Benz maker said in March it would accelerate its shift to electric cars, but provided no details of how fast its car line-up would go electric.

Some carmakers have announced firm plans to go all-electric. Volvo, for instance, says all of its cars will be battery electric vehicles by 2030.

European campaign group Transport and Environment (T&E) said this week that some carmakers, including Daimler, lacked ambitious targets to phase out fossil-fuel cars.

READ MORE

Clarity on Aarto rollout still lacking, says AA

The planned rollout of the Administrative Adjudication of Road Traffic Offences (AARTO) is scheduled for national implementation on July 1 2021, but ...
Motoring
20 hours ago

Electric supercar maker Rimac to go public in 2022

Porsche's Croatian partner Rimac will go public in 2022 and soon take over the luxury carmaker Bugatti, Manager Magazin reported on Wednesday
Motoring
1 day ago

GM to boost spending on EVs, add two new battery plants

General Motors Co will boost global spending on electric and autonomous vehicles to $35bn through 2025, a 30% jump over its most recent forecast as ...
Motoring
2 days ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. The mystery of SA's missing Porsche 550 Spyder Features
  2. Seven steps to buying your dream used car Features
  3. REVIEW | Haval scales new heights with value-packed Jolion Reviews
  4. Five ways to make your fuel last longer Features
  5. Pricey metals lure Australian thieves to strip cars of catalytic converters news

Latest Videos

Booze restrictions, curfew change & level 3: Ramaphosa clamps down ahead of ...
A wave pool & helicopter? Here's what 'Africa's largest search & rescue centre' ...