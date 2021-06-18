news

Ferrari and AWS enter agreement on data

18 June 2021 - 12:59 By Reuters
Scuderia Ferrari Mission Winnow has entered into a new technical and commercial partnership with Amazon Web Services.
Image: Supplied

Ferrari and Amazon Web Services (AWS) have entered an agreement to make Amazon's cloud computing unit the luxury carmaker's cloud storage, machine learning, and artificial intelligence provider, AWS said on Friday.

The deal will help Ferrari streamline design and testing of its cars, and allow its Scuderia Ferrari Formula One racing team to launch a digital fan engagement platform, AWS said in a statement.

"Together, the companies will accelerate the pace of innovation across the entire Ferrari organisation", including their road cars department, GT Competitions, the Ferrari Challenge and the Formula One team, it added.

Ferrari will rely on AWS's advanced analytics, machine learning, computing, storage, and database capabilities "to rapidly achieve insights into car design and performance on the road and track," AWS said.

Ferrari said in a separate statement that the engagement platform it will develop with AWS was aimed to increasingly connect Formula One fans with the daily life of its racing team and its drivers, "through personalisation tools, exclusive content and interactive applications".

Financial details of the deal were not disclosed.

As part of the partnership, the AWS logo will appear on Scuderia Ferrari's cars and drivers' apparel starting from the French Grand Prix this weekend, AWS said.

