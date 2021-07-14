news

EU proposes effective ban on new petrol and diesel cars from 2035

14 July 2021 - 16:03 By Reuters
The European Commission has proposed an effective ban on the sale of new petrol and diesel cars as of 2035.
Image: naypong / 123rf

The European Commission proposed on Wednesday an effective ban on the sale of new petrol and diesel cars as of 2035 which, as part of a broad climate package, will accelerate a switch to zero-emission electric vehicles.

The EU executive said revised legislation would require EU member states to expand charging capacity in line with zero-emission car sales and to install charging and fuelling points at regular intervals on major highways.

