news

Honda CEO willing to form alliance to make electrification profitable

16 July 2021 - 09:16 By Reuters
Honda's chief executive Toshihiro Mibe.
Honda's chief executive Toshihiro Mibe.
Image: Honda News Room

Honda Motor Co's chief executive said on Friday the Japanese automaker was willing to form new alliances to make electrification profitable.

"If through an alliance Honda can accomplish early what it should aim to be, then we'd be willing to form an alliance," Toshihiro Mibe said at a press roundtable  when asked how he envisions global alliances on electrification.

Honda has said the company aims to increase its ratio of electric vehicles (EVs) and fuel cell vehicles (FCVs) to 100% of all sales by 2040.

Massive fuel price hike and possible shortages ahead, warns AA

The Automobile Association (AA) has called on South Africans to limit all non-essential travel as road transport comes under pressure from unrest and ...
Motoring
21 hours ago

Toyota buys US mapping, road data firm to bulk up driverless tech

Toyota Motor Corp's research arm said on Thursday it acquired US-based Carmera, a provider of maps and data for driverless vehicles, marking the ...
Motoring
1 day ago

Dutch court awards compensation to owners of rigged VW cars

A Dutch court said on Wednesday the owners of cars made by Volkswagen Group with software meant to rig diesel engine emissions tests were entitled to ...
Motoring
1 day ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. Can Ford and Volkswagen nail the joint bakkie project? Features
  2. REVIEW | 2021 Ford Everest Sport is a do-it-all companion Reviews
  3. Bold new 2022 Opel Astra breaks cover New Models
  4. Massive fuel price hike and possible shortages ahead, warns AA news
  5. Riots put the brakes on car sales and services news

Latest Videos

‘They were slipping like crazy’: Smart cooking oil stunt saves Shoprite from ...
‘I will die for my community’: Taxi drivers fight back against looters