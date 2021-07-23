'Risky Business' Porsche 928 heads to auction

Brickman apparently chose the 928 for the role because he found the 911 “too mundane”. While some Porschephiles might contest this point of view, there's no arguing the fact that the sleek 928 epitomises perfectly the film's materialistic overtones: during the decade of greed and excess it was the darling of new-moneyed yuppies the world over.

Three were used during filming and this one – VIN 9289201213 – is heading to auction at Barrett-Jackson's inaugural sale in Houston, Texas, which starts on September 18. Built in 1979 this particular model comes bolted to a 4.5-litre V8 engine muscling out 163kW. A laughable figure in 2021, back in the day it was good enough to propel the Porsche 928 to 100km/h in a claimed 6.8 seconds. On a long enough road you could top out at 230km/h.