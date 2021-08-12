Volkswagen SA opens Covid-19 vaccination centre in Eastern Cape

Volkswagen Group SA (VWSA) in Kariega has opened its Covid-19 vaccination centre, which saw more than 400 employees receive their jabs in the first week.

The centre, which was set up at the VW PeoplePavilion near the plant in Kariega, began administering the Pfizer vaccines to employees on August 2. In its first week, the centre vaccinated 426 employees, with plans to vaccinate 150 employees a day from this week onwards.

VWSA chair and MD Dr Robert Cisek said the centre played an important role in the company’s duty to safeguard its employees against Covid-19.

“VWSA has played an instrumental role in the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic so far. As one of the largest employers in the Eastern Cape, we take seriously the responsibility of protecting our employees and the community against Covid-19.

“This vaccination centre is an important part of fulfilling that duty and I am proud of each employee who supports us in our duty by choosing to vaccinate,” Cisek said.