Toyota's e-Palette to resume Olympic operations with added safety staff

Toyota Motor said on Monday it would resume operations of its self-driving e-Palette pods at the Tokyo Paralympic Games village with greater operator control and more safety staff to ensure they did not hit any more people.

The e-Palettes were halted after one of the vehicles collided with and injured a visually impaired Japanese athlete at a junction last week, prompting a YouTube video apology (see below) from Toyota CEO Akio Toyoda.

“The vehicle's sensor detected the pedestrian crossing and activated the automatic brake, and the operator also activated the emergency brake. The vehicle and pedestrians, however, came into contact before it came to a complete halt,” Toyota said in a statement on Monday.

Aramitsu Kitazono was not seriously injured in the incident, but had to pull out of the Games judo event on Saturday because of cuts and bruises, further embarrassing the Japanese company, which along with other global automakers is trying to develop autonomous vehicles that can operate safely on public roads.