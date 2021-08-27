news

Toyota halts all self-driving e-Palette vehicles after Olympic Village accident

27 August 2021 - 15:29 By Reuters
Toyota has suspended operations of its self-driving e-Palette transportation pods at the Paralympic Games village in Tokyo.
Toyota has suspended operations of its self-driving e-Palette transportation pods at the Paralympic Games village in Tokyo.
Image: Toyota

Toyota Motor said on Friday it had suspended all self-driving e-Palette transportation pods at the Tokyo Paralympic Games village, a day after one of the vehicles collided with and injured a visually impaired pedestrian.

The e-Palette, a fully autonomous battery-electric vehicle, was adapted specifically for use during the Tokyo Olympic and Paralympic Games, with large doors and electric ramps to allow groups of athletes to board quickly.

The company said it was cooperating with a local police probe to determine the cause of the accident, adding that it would also conduct its own investigation.

Toyota said it would continue to coordinate closely with the Tokyo Organising Committee of the Olympic and Paralympic Games to prevent any further incidents.

Paralympic Games organizers were not immediately available for comment.

The 2020 Paralympic Games began on Tuesday in Tokyo, even as Japan struggles with its worst Covid-19 outbreak, with record daily cases and an overwhelmed medical system.

READ MORE

Licence extension welcome but remedial measures must be actioned now, says AA

Interventions announced on Friday by transport minister Fikile Mbalula to deal with problems relating to driving licence renewals indicate real ...
Motoring
4 hours ago

'Most dangerous stunt ever' a cruise for 'Mission: Impossible's' Tom

Tom Cruise on Thursday presented what he called his most dangerous stunt ever in a clip from his upcoming 'Mission: Impossible 7' movie.
Motoring
8 hours ago

Japan doesn’t have enough electric cars for its EV chargers

Japan, which Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga has pledged will become carbon neutral by 2050, is grappling with a classic ‘build it and they will come’ ...
Motoring
1 day ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. REVIEW | Hard-riding Mazda BT-50 falls short of competitors Reviews
  2. FIRST DRIVE | Tech-laden 2021 VW Golf 8 GTI is heavier, not faster First Drives
  3. 2021 Range Rover Sport SVR Ultimate Edition is the best of the breed New Models
  4. Celebrating women who are steering change in the auto industry Features
  5. Outa asks Mbalula to rethink deadline for renewing driving licences amid ... news

Latest Videos

'We will hunt you down': Biden vows to punish Kabul suicide attacks which ...
KABUL EXPLOSION: Eyewitness describes massive blast as injured are rushed to ...