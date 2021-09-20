news

Honda wants to sell 70,000 Prologue EVs a year in the US from 2024

20 September 2021 - 08:04 By Reuters

Honda Motor Co's US unit said on Monday it is targeting initial annual sales of 70,000 for its planned electric Prologue SUV when it goes to market in 2024.

Honda plans to add additional electric vehicle models as it aims to have sold 500,000 electric vehicles in the US by 2030, and to achieve 100% zero emission vehicles sales in North America by 2040.

It comes as US President Joe Biden signed an executive order last month setting a target to make half of all new passenger vehicles sold in 2030 zero-emissions vehicles. The Honda Prologue is being co-developed with General Motors Co and is based on the Detroit automaker's Ultium platform, a modular platform and battery system. Honda and GM are also co-developing an electric Acura-brand SUV.

GM will assemble the Prologue and the Acura SUV — both of which will go on sale in 2024 — but Honda has not disclosed which plant will build the vehicles or the name or volume targets for the Acura.

Following the GM-built models, Honda will introduce a series of electrified vehicles through 2030 based on the Honda developed e-Architecture, a new EV platform led by Honda, and will assemble electric vehicles at Honda plants in North America.

Dave Gardner, executive vice president of national operations at American Honda Motor Co, said Honda will initially focus Prologue sales on California and other states like Texas and Florida.

He said Honda plans to add hybrid-electric systems to more US models.

"Our strategy is focused on introducing a higher percentage of hybrids in core models in the near term, making a committed effort to achieve higher volume leading to the introduction of our Honda Prologue," Gardner said.

Fuel prices look set to rise in October, cautions AA

Fuel prices are set to increase at month-end. This is according to the Automobile Association, which was commenting on recent exchange rate and ...
Motoring
2 days ago

GM tells Bolt owners to park 15 metres away from other cars

General Motors Co urged some owners of Chevrolet Bolt electric cars to park and store the vehicles at least 15-metres away from other cars to reduce ...
Motoring
3 days ago

Xpeng-backed start-up says it will deliver flying cars in 2024

Xpeng Heitech, a flying car startup backed by electric vehicle maker Xpeng Inc, said on Wednesday that it would deliver flying cars to customers in ...
Motoring
4 days ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. FIRST DRIVE | The 2021 Renault Kiger is worse than you’d imagine First Drives
  2. Fuel prices look set to rise in October, cautions AA news
  3. GM tells Bolt owners to park 15 metres away from other cars news
  4. SHOOT-OUT | 2021 VW T-Cross vs Kia Sonet vs Suzuki Vitara Brezza Features
  5. Michael Schumacher's wife says the F1 great is 'different, but here' Motorsport

Latest Videos

Rosemary Ndlovu explains how she 'stole guns' from police station: more ...
Alleged killer cop Rosemary Ndlovu reduced to tears during testimony