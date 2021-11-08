Musk asks Twitter followers whether he should sell 10% of Tesla stock

Tesla Inc CEO Elon Musk on Saturday asked his 62.5 million followers on Twitter in a poll if he should sell 10% of his Tesla stock.

"Much is made lately of unrealised gains being a means of tax avoidance, so I propose selling 10% of my Tesla stock," Musk wrote in a tweet referring to a "billionaires' tax" proposed by Democrats in the US Senate.

Musk tweeted that he will abide by the results of the poll, whichever way it goes.

The poll received more than a million responses in three hours since he posted it, with 54% of respondents approving the proposal to sell the shares. The poll was scheduled to end around 3pm ET (2000 GMT) on Sunday.

Musk's shareholding in Tesla comes to about 170.5-million shares as of June 30 and selling 10% of his stock would amount close to $21bn (roughly R315,422,310,000) based on Friday's closing, according to Reuters calculations.

Analysts said he may have to offload a significant number of shares to pay taxes since a large number of options will expire next year.

The comments from Musk come after the proposal in the US congress to tax billionaires' assets to help pay for President Joe Biden's social and climate-change agenda.

Musk is currently the world's richest person and owner of several futuristic companies, including SpaceX and Neuralink. He has previously turned to Twitter to criticise the billionaires' tax.