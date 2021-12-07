Now you can use your Android smartphone to unlock your BMW

BMW has announced that Android smartphone users will now be able to unlock their cars with a digital key.

Previously only available to iPhone users, the digital key allows customers to lock and unlock their BMW by holding their phone next to the handle of the driver’s door. The engine can be started when the mobile phone is placed in the car’s wireless charging compartment.

It is configured via My BMW app and is available as an option for certain BMW models. In the next release, it will be possible to pass the key on to five friends.

The feature is available for Android phones starting with the Samsung Galaxy S21 Series and Google Pixel 6 and 6 Pro.

BMW has not confirmed when the feature will be available to Android users in SA. Locally the digital key has been available to iPhone users since 2018.