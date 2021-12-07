news

Now you can use your Android smartphone to unlock your BMW

07 December 2021 - 09:19 By Motor News Reporter
The digital key allows users to open their BMWs with a smart phone. Picture: SUPPLIED
The digital key allows users to open their BMWs with a smart phone. Picture: SUPPLIED

BMW has announced that Android smartphone users will now be able to unlock their cars with a digital key.

Previously only available to iPhone users, the digital key allows customers to lock and unlock their BMW by holding their phone next to the handle of the driver’s door. The engine can be started when the mobile phone is placed in the car’s wireless charging compartment. 

It is configured via My BMW app and is available as an option for certain BMW models. In the next release, it will be possible to pass the key on to five friends. 

The feature is available for Android phones starting with the  Samsung Galaxy S21 Series and Google Pixel 6 and 6 Pro.

BMW has not confirmed when the feature will be available to Android users in SA. Locally the digital key has been available to iPhone users since 2018.

Toyota embracing small flaws as supply chain pressures bite

Toyota Motor Corp on Tuesday said it is happy to use scratched or blemished parts from suppliers as the world's biggest car producer tries to trim ...
Motoring
2 hours ago

Electric-car maker Lucid receives subpoena from SEC

Lucid Group Inc has received a subpoena from the US Securities and Exchange Commission seeking documents related to an investigation on its ...
Motoring
19 hours ago

Shell wins court case to start seismic surveys offshore SA

A SA high court on Friday struck down an urgent application brought by environmentalists to stop oil major Royal Dutch Shell starting seismic surveys ...
Motoring
3 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Mzansi — this is how much you'll pay for the new Volkswagen Polo New Models
  2. Hamilton reprimanded and Mercedes fined at Saudi GP Motorsport
  3. Hamilton wins crazy Saudi GP to level with Verstappen Motorsport
  4. These were SA’s top selling cars in November news
  5. Verstappen predominantly at fault in Hamilton collision, officials say Motorsport

Latest Videos

'Get the Shell out!': Protestors call on Shell to leave the wild coast alone
Explainer: Understanding the Omicron Covid-19 variant