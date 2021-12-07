These were SA's 20 top-selling SUVs in November

New-vehicle sales in SA continued their steady recovery last month with 41,588 cars and commercial vehicles finding new owners, a slight increase over October’s 41,035 units and a healthy 6.6% rise over November 2020.

Year to date new-vehicle sales are 428,131 units, a 24.8% increase on the 342,956 recorded over the same period in 2020 when the country was more heavily affected by Covid-19 lockdowns.

SUVs and crossovers continued their rise in popularity, luring consumers with their practicality and elevated ride heights, and November’s big star in this segment was the all-new Toyota Corolla Cross.