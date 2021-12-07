These were SA's 20 top-selling SUVs in November
New-vehicle sales in SA continued their steady recovery last month with 41,588 cars and commercial vehicles finding new owners, a slight increase over October’s 41,035 units and a healthy 6.6% rise over November 2020.
Year to date new-vehicle sales are 428,131 units, a 24.8% increase on the 342,956 recorded over the same period in 2020 when the country was more heavily affected by Covid-19 lockdowns.
SUVs and crossovers continued their rise in popularity, luring consumers with their practicality and elevated ride heights, and November’s big star in this segment was the all-new Toyota Corolla Cross.
In its first month the locally built car racked up 1,757 sales, making it not only the market’s best performing SUV but the third-best selling vehicle overall behind the Toyota Hilux bakkie and Toyota Hi-Ace minibus. It also bumped the VW Polo Vivo from its spot as SA’s top selling passenger car, and Toyota is aiming for at least 20,000 annual sales of the Corolla Cross, which is built in Durban.
Volkswagen’s T-Cross was the next-most popular SUV last month with 838 units, ahead of the ever-popular Toyota Fortuner, which outsold many smaller and more affordable rivals.
The ageing Ford EcoSport continued to outperform a number of newer players in the growing compact-crossover segment.
SA’s top-selling SUVs of November 2021
1. Toyota Corolla Cross — 1,757
2. VW T-Cross — 838
3. Toyota Fortuner — 701
4. Toyota Urban Cruiser — 699
5. Ford EcoSport — 630
6. Hyundai Creta — 525
7. Haval Jolion — 468
8. Kia Sonet — 439
9. Nissan Magnite — 371
10. Hyundai Venue — 360
11. VW Tiguan — 355
12. Suzuki Vitara Brezza — 310
13. Nissan X-Trail — 300
14. Suzuki Jimny — 252
15. VW T-Roc — 235
16. Haval H6 — 228
17. Ford Everest — 227
18. Kia Seltos — 217
19. Mahindra KUV — 171
20. Renault Duster — 150