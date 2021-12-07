news

These were SA's 20 top-selling SUVs in November

Denis Droppa Group motoring editor
07 December 2021 - 15:24
Toyota managed to shift 1,757 Corolla Cross models in November.
Toyota managed to shift 1,757 Corolla Cross models in November.
Image: Supplied

New-vehicle sales in SA continued their steady recovery last month with 41,588 cars and commercial vehicles finding new owners, a slight increase over October’s 41,035 units and a healthy 6.6% rise over November 2020.

Year to date new-vehicle sales are 428,131 units, a 24.8% increase on the 342,956 recorded over the same period in 2020 when the country was more heavily affected by Covid-19 lockdowns.

SUVs and crossovers continued their rise in popularity, luring consumers with their practicality and elevated ride heights, and November’s big star in this segment was the all-new Toyota Corolla Cross.

The Volkswagen T-Cross was the second most popular SUV in November with 838 units sold.
The Volkswagen T-Cross was the second most popular SUV in November with 838 units sold.
Image: Supplied

In its first month the locally built car racked up 1,757 sales, making it not only the market’s best performing SUV but the third-best selling vehicle overall behind the Toyota Hilux bakkie and Toyota Hi-Ace minibus. It also bumped the VW Polo Vivo from its spot as SA’s top selling passenger car, and Toyota is aiming for at least 20,000 annual sales of the Corolla Cross, which is built in Durban.

Volkswagen’s T-Cross was the next-most popular SUV last month with 838 units, ahead of the ever-popular Toyota Fortuner, which outsold many smaller and more affordable rivals.

The ageing Ford EcoSport continued to outperform a number of newer players in the growing compact-crossover segment.

SA’s top-selling SUVs of November 2021

1. Toyota Corolla Cross — 1,757

2. VW T-Cross — 838

3. Toyota Fortuner — 701

4. Toyota Urban Cruiser — 699

5. Ford EcoSport — 630

6. Hyundai Creta — 525

7. Haval Jolion — 468

8. Kia Sonet — 439

9. Nissan Magnite — 371

10. Hyundai Venue — 360

11. VW Tiguan — 355

12. Suzuki Vitara Brezza — 310

13. Nissan X-Trail — 300

14. Suzuki Jimny — 252

15. VW T-Roc — 235

16. Haval H6 — 228

17. Ford Everest — 227

18. Kia Seltos — 217

19. Mahindra KUV — 171

20. Renault Duster — 150

MORE

Stellantis sees more revenue from software by 2030

Carmaker Stellantis plans to generate about €4bn in additional annual revenue by 2026 from software-enabled products and subscriptions and €20bn by ...
Motoring
2 hours ago

Italy's Aznom to debut three new ultra-bespoke concept cars

Aznom describes itself as an unconventional creative lab of carbon fibre design and premium luxury gifts. Aside from its corporate touch point ...
Motoring
4 hours ago

Exorbitant EV prices pose serious threat to SA motor industry

Local manufacturers produce only vehicles powered by internal combusion engines, which are being phased out globally, while SA consumers are put off ...
Motoring
4 days ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. Mzansi — this is how much you'll pay for the new Volkswagen Polo New Models
  2. Hamilton reprimanded and Mercedes fined at Saudi GP Motorsport
  3. Hamilton wins crazy Saudi GP to level with Verstappen Motorsport
  4. These were SA’s top selling cars in November news
  5. Verstappen predominantly at fault in Hamilton collision, officials say Motorsport

Latest Videos

'Get the Shell out!': Protestors call on Shell to leave the wild coast alone
Explainer: Understanding the Omicron Covid-19 variant