Car shopping simplified: Motus.cars’ inspection reports guarantee peace of mind

Motus.cars, supported by Motus Ford (previously Imperial Ford), is a digital platform where you can shop for new and used vehicles, stress free.

This website offers all the cars, motorcycles and commercial vehicles available from 340 Motus dealerships at a single online location.

Not only does this make shopping on motus.cars convenient, but because you’re dealing with one of SA’s largest dealer groups, you’re assured of a completely transparent sales process. This means no private sellers, no surprises, a guarantee that the vehicle has not been stolen or rebuilt, and full disclosure.

In other words, you’ll know as much about a car as the seller does — especially now that motus.cars has introduced a new feature: independent vehicle inspection reports.

Before listing cars for sale on the website, Motus dealers ensure the vehicles in question are tested by Dekra, a leading independent supplier of roadworthy certificates and technical inspections.

Dekra’s SA operation is a joint venture with parent company, Dekra Germany, which was established in 1925. The enterprise operates in 27 European countries as well as the US, Brazil, China and Morocco.