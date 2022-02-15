Need a new job? Dodge is looking for a chief doughnut maker ...
Apparently Dodge is looking for a new chief doughnut maker. And, no, not the ones covered in sprinkles and served with coffee. Nope, we're talking about the tyre-melting variety that culminate in large clouds of smoke and black circles etched into the asphalt — real doughnuts.
All aspiring applicants need do to apply is submit a short video (max 120 seconds), showing how they embody the spirit of the firm's founding brothers, John and Horace Dodge.
Dodge has enlisted wrestler Bill Goldberg to oversee a competition among the top 10 finalists who will put their talents to the test. Contestants will be thrown into wild, hot-seat scenarios, including racing a Dodge horsepower heavyweight around a closed racetrack. This series of eliminations will be aired like a reality TV show with the final episode revealing Dodge’s new chief doughnut maker this spring (autumn down here in SA).
Once selected the chief doughnut maker will be a fully fledged Dodge ambassador, decked out in Dodge gear, driving a Dodge SRT Hellcat, rubbing shoulders with celebs at epic car events and levelling up at the world-renowned Radford Racing School, all while making a mouthwatering $150,000 pay cheque. Yeah, sounds like a pretty sweet deal if you ask us.
If you're keen to mix up some rubber and bitumen simply follow this link to find out more.