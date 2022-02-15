news

Need a new job? Dodge is looking for a chief doughnut maker ...

15 February 2022 - 14:59 By Motoring Staff

Apparently Dodge is looking for a new chief doughnut maker. And, no, not the ones covered in sprinkles and served with coffee. Nope, we're talking about the tyre-melting variety that culminate in large clouds of smoke and black circles etched into the asphalt — real doughnuts.

All aspiring applicants need do to apply is submit a short video (max 120 seconds), showing how they embody the spirit of the firm's founding brothers, John and Horace Dodge. 

Submission videos to be reviewed and evaluated by a Dodge panel that includes champion wrestler Bill Goldberg.
Submission videos to be reviewed and evaluated by a Dodge panel that includes champion wrestler Bill Goldberg.
Image: Chrysler

Dodge has enlisted wrestler Bill Goldberg to oversee a competition among the top 10 finalists who will put their talents to the test. Contestants will be thrown into wild, hot-seat scenarios, including racing a Dodge horsepower heavyweight around a closed racetrack. This series of eliminations will be aired like a reality TV show with the final episode revealing Dodge’s new chief doughnut maker this spring (autumn down here in SA).

Once selected the chief doughnut maker will be a fully fledged Dodge ambassador, decked out in Dodge gear, driving a Dodge SRT Hellcat, rubbing shoulders with celebs at epic car events and levelling up at the world-renowned Radford Racing School, all while making a mouthwatering $150,000 pay cheque. Yeah, sounds like a pretty sweet deal if you ask us.

If you're keen to mix up some rubber and bitumen simply follow this link to find out more.

WATCH | Polestar's ad ribbing Musk most popular at Super Bowl

Leonardo DiCaprio-backed Polestar's ad taking a potshot at rivals Tesla and Volkswagen topped the list of the most popular commercials during Super ...
Motoring
6 hours ago

Government must tackle rising fuel costs urgently, warns AA

Government must act quickly to deal more effectively with the fuel price in SA
Motoring
5 hours ago

‘Fun police’ made Elon Musk carry out latest Tesla recall

Elon Musk apparently isn’t pleased with pressure the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration put on Tesla Inc to conduct its 11th recall in ...
Motoring
22 hours ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. Powerful new Toyota Hilux GR-Sport confirmed for SA New Models
  2. REVIEW | New 2022 Mercedes-Benz C-Class is the pick of its segment Reviews
  3. Everything you need to know about buying a sixth-generation (F30) BMW 3 Series Features
  4. VW announces pricing for 2022 Polo DSG derivatives New Models
  5. REVIEW | 2022 Ford Ranger Raptor SE and Stormtrak are a special breed Reviews

Latest Videos

Scathing remarks made at Ramaphosa after Sona 2022
'Don't tell us about your cheap suit': Malema, politicians react to Sona 2022