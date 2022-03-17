×

news

Ford's online service price calculator lets you budget before bringing your car in

17 March 2022 - 13:37 By Motoring Staff
The online service price calculator has been created to give customers the option of using Ford genuine parts or more affordable Motorcraft parts.
Image: Supplied

Ford SA has launched an online service price calculator, designed to generate a quotation for your vehicle’s next scheduled service before taking it to the dealership.

According to Ford this initiative offers customers complete price transparency on vehicle servicing costs as well as modernising the customer experience. It also allows customers to compare quotes between Ford dealers, while assisting them to budget accordingly.

The online service price calculator, which is currently available only for Ranger derivatives (but will soon roll out to other Ford model ranges), has been created to give customers the option of using Ford genuine parts or, where available, more affordable Motorcraft parts, which are alternative Ford-approved parts engineered to original equipment specification.

Once the online quote has been generated, and a booking has been made, it can be taken to the relevant dealer and the vehicle will be serviced at the quoted price. Customers are given the option to compare quotes at over 100 authorised Ford dealers around SA.

Accessing the online service price service calculator is easy, and the requisite steps can be completed in just a few clicks. Follow this link to find out more.

