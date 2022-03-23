Renault shuts down in Russia and weighs quitting venture

Renault SA is preparing for an exit from Russia amid mounting pressure on the French automaker to stop doing business in the country over its invasion of Ukraine.

The company is halting operations at its Moscow plant, it said on Wednesday, and is considering the future of a long-standing Russian venture called AvtoVaz. In response to the pullback from its second-biggest market, Renault revised downward its financial outlook for this year both for profit margin and free cash flow.

Its operating margin is now seen narrowing to around 3% this year from a forecast of at least 4%, the manufacturer said. Automotive operating free cash flow would be “positive” rather than at least €1bn (roughly R16.2bn). Bloomberg reported earlier the carmaker was mulling options for its business in Russia.

The automaker’s stock fell as much as 2.7% in early Thursday trading in Paris, taking losses since the Russian invasion of Ukraine to about 30% on investor concern about its exposure to the market.

“Given the magnitude of the earnings cut and asset impairment, we expect further near-term downward pressure on the shares,” Citigroup analyst Gabriel Adler said in a note.

Renault’s decision came just hours after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky addressed French lawmakers via a video address in the National Assembly, saying companies including Renault should leave Russia and stop supporting its “war machine”. Dmytro Kuleba, the country’s foreign minister, singled out the carmaker for a global boycott.