×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Netflix to invest R929m in SA film and TV industry

24 March 2022 - 13:01 By Adelaide Changole
The funding will support one international production and three local shows.
The funding will support one international production and three local shows.
Image: Bloomberg

Global streaming giant Netflix is turning its attention to SA as it looks to boost subscriber numbers on the continent. 

The company will inject R929m into the creatives industry by 2023, with the funds covering one international production and three local shows, it announced at the SA Investment Conference in Johannesburg on Thursday.

“SA is becoming a top global location for Netflix productions, with the country viewed as the go-to location with a robust and talented film industry,” said Shola Sanni, Netflix director of public policy for sub-Saharan Africa.

The investment conference is an annual event initiated by President Cyril Ramaphosa in 2018 that seeks to secure domestic and inbound investment of R1.2-trillion over five years. 

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

READ MORE:

President Cyril Ramaphosa woos business leaders to invest in SA

President Cyril Ramaphosa on Thursday turned on the charm as he called on global business leaders to join SA on its journey of economic ...
Politics
2 hours ago

Netflix announces 5-part docu-series on murder of Senzo Meyiwa

The series features exclusive interviews with Robert Marawa, former Hawks head Shadrack Sibiya, as well as Advocate Gerrie Nel and Meyiwa’s family..
TshisaLIVE
2 days ago

Naked DJ shares his reasons behind joining ‘Young, Famous & African’ cast

"It's been a long time coming. Every year that you work, you work to grow bigger. It's like dreams coming true because you always want to elevate and ...
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago

‘Windfall’, ‘Wecrashed’, ‘Grand Crew’: Five things to stream now

Worth binge-watching or a waste of time? We weigh in on the latest movies, shows and documentaries
Lifestyle
4 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Sassa grants will be paid earlier from April — Here’s when you can collect your ... South Africa
  2. Masks no longer required outdoors, says Ramaphosa South Africa
  3. Government suggests you work from home to save amid fuel price hike South Africa
  4. Putin ally warns of nuclear dystopia that would follow the collapse of Russia World
  5. WATCH | Pellet gun-packing Durban resident sends intruders scrambling South Africa

Latest Videos

Taxi strike shuts down CT highway, passengers jump out of bus windows to flee ...
EFF vs Dudula: Dudula members deny leader stole R300 from elderly man while EFF ...