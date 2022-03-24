Netflix to invest R929m in SA film and TV industry

Global streaming giant Netflix is turning its attention to SA as it looks to boost subscriber numbers on the continent.

The company will inject R929m into the creatives industry by 2023, with the funds covering one international production and three local shows, it announced at the SA Investment Conference in Johannesburg on Thursday.

“SA is becoming a top global location for Netflix productions, with the country viewed as the go-to location with a robust and talented film industry,” said Shola Sanni, Netflix director of public policy for sub-Saharan Africa.

The investment conference is an annual event initiated by President Cyril Ramaphosa in 2018 that seeks to secure domestic and inbound investment of R1.2-trillion over five years.

