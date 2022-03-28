×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
news

Tesla seeks investor approval for stock split, which will make shares more affordable

28 March 2022 - 14:31 By Reuters
The Tesla logo is seen during last week's official opening of the new Tesla electric car manufacturing plant near Gruenheide, Germany.
The Tesla logo is seen during last week's official opening of the new Tesla electric car manufacturing plant near Gruenheide, Germany.
Image: Christian Marquardt/Getty Images

Tesla Inc will seek investor approval to increase its number of shares to enable a stock split in the form of a dividend, the electric-car maker said on Monday, sending its shares up 5% before the bell.

The proposal has been approved by its board and the shareholders will vote on it at the annual meeting. The stock split, if approved, would be the latest after a five-for-one split in August 2020 that made Tesla shares cheaper for its employees and investors.

After a pandemic-induced rally in the technology shares, Alphabet Inc, Amazon.com Inc and Apple Inc too have in the recent past split their shares to make them more affordable.

Telsa, which debuted at $17 a share in 2010, is now trading above $1,000 (about R14,500). Since the stock split in 2020, they have surged 128%, boosting the market capitalisation to more than $1-trillion (about R14.5-trillion) and making the company the biggest US automaker by that measure.

Tesla’s electric cars are among the most sold and it has delivered nearly a million vehicles annually, while ramping up production by setting up new factories in the US and Europe.

However, the company is also beginning to face competition, as legacy automakers such as Ford and start-ups including Rivian enter the market, giving consumers a number of new options.

Tesla said the stock dividend will be contingent on final approval.

READ MORE

Tesla’s Musk says he has ‘supposedly’ tested positive for Covid-19 again

Tesla Inc CEO Elon Musk said on Monday he had "supposedly" tested positive for Covid-19, with no major symptoms.
Motoring
3 hours ago

WATCH | Marvel at the manufacture of a Porsche 911 GT3

In something that resembles a Gran Turismo intro movie, Porsche has released a rather mesmerising timelapse video that traces the construction of a ...
Motoring
6 hours ago

Ex-Jerry Seinfeld Porsche Carrera GT sells for megabucks

A 2004 Porsche Carrera GT once owned by comedian and certified car nut Jerry Seinfeld was sold on American digital auction platform Bring a Trailer ...
Motoring
2 days ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. Weaker supply steers buyers towards higher-mileage used cars news
  2. Saudi Arabian F1 GP qualifying halted by Schumacher crash Motorsport
  3. Hamilton gutted after salvaging single point from Saudi Arabian F1 GP Motorsport
  4. Nasty fuel price shock on the horizon, warns AA news
  5. Hamilton knocked out of Saudi Arabian F1 GP qualifying Motorsport

Latest Videos

Anti-xenophobia and Operation Dudula protesters meet in Johannesburg
Tears flow in court as Ntuthuko Shoba found guilty of murdering Tshegofatso Pule