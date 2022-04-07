×

Tesla to recall 127,785 Model 3s in China, says market regulator

The models were manufactured between January 2019 and January 2022

07 April 2022 - 12:21 By Reuters and Zhang Yan and Brenda Goh
Tesla China-made Model 3 vehicles during a delivery event at the carmaker's factory in Shanghai, China January. REUTERS/Aly Song/File Photo
TESLA-CHINA Tesla China-made Model 3 vehicles during a delivery event at the carmaker's factory in Shanghai, China January. REUTERS/Aly Song/File Photo
Image: Aly Song

Tesla will recall a total of 127,785 units of Model 3 cars in China, the country's market regulator said on Thursday, for potential faults in semiconductor components that might lead to collisions. The company will recall the cars manufactured between January 2019 and January 2022, with 34,207 units imported and 93,578 units made in China, according to the statement on the website of the State Administration for Market Regulation. 

