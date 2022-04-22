×

news

Ferrari to recall 2,222 cars for braking issues

22 April 2022 - 10:43 By Reuters
Image: Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images

Luxury sports car maker Ferrari will recall 2,222 cars in China due to a potential fault in its braking systems, China's market regulator said on Friday.

Starting from May 30, the Italian manufacturer will recall some cars imported between March 2010 and March 2019, including 458 of each of its Italia, Speciale and Spider models, the state administration for market regulation said.

The regulator did not explain the delay in implementing the recall.

