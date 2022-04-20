×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
news

Toyota suspends Prospecton plant operations after flood damage

Thomas Falkiner Motoring writer
20 April 2022 - 17:40
An aerial photograph shows the extent of the flood damage to Toyota SA's Prospecton production facility.
An aerial photograph shows the extent of the flood damage to Toyota SA's Prospecton production facility.
Image: Supplied

Toyota SA on Wednesday announced it has suspended activities at its flood-damaged manufacturing plant in Prospecton, KwaZulu-Natal, while an assessment and clean-up operations takes place. The carmaker said this will be extended when the production facility enters the reparation phase.

Though the plant, south of Durban, received several plumbing upgrades to mitigate water damage after the floods of 2017, these countermeasures were not enough to cope with the floods after the banks of the Mlazi River broke on April 12. 

The damage caused to the plant has not yet been quantified, though Toyota SA said a more accurate forecast on the resumption of production would be provided once assessments were completed.

From a sales perspective, this natural disaster has impacted on the carmaker's ability to deliver new vehicles. Of the water-damaged vehicles assessed, 500 have passed inspection and will be retailed. The remainder — Toyota did not confirm how many — will have to be scrapped.

Of the total number of water-damaged vehicles assessed, 500 units have passed inspection and will be retailed. The remainder will be scrapped.
Of the total number of water-damaged vehicles assessed, 500 units have passed inspection and will be retailed. The remainder will be scrapped.
Image: Supplied

Leon Theron, senior vice-president of sales and marketing, said customers whose vehicles were destroyed would be prioritised.

“This will be easier to facilitate with imported CBU vehicles, as these are sourced from other plants. There is a pipeline for all imported vehicles, but we will try to increase this supply to make up for the units lost."

“Locally-produced models, such as the Hilux, are more of a challenge and we will contact customers to inform them of the delays in production," said Theron.

While no staff died of injuries, Toyota SA extended condolences to the families who suffered loss in the flooding.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

MORE:

Slow progress on EVs is a bad omen for SA’s car market

SA risks losing the bulk of its automotive exports unless government implements policies to create an electric-vehicle manufacturing industry, ...
Motoring
5 days ago

VW focuses on regions to reduce supply chain vulnerability

Volkswagen said on Tuesday a new growth plan would aim to reduce its vulnerability to the effects of global conflicts, such as supply chain ...
Motoring
11 hours ago

McLaren considers hiring ex-Ferrari executive Leiters as CEO

McLaren Automotive Ltd is considering hiring former Ferrari NV’s technology head as the next CEO for the closely-held company, according to people ...
Motoring
1 day ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Here are SA’s top-selling new vehicles by segment news
  2. 5 cheap and frugal used cars that won’t cause pain at the pumps Features
  3. REVIEW | 2022 Nissan Navara 2.5 SE 4X4 is a hardy workhorse let down by ... Reviews
  4. New Isuzu D-Max bakkie launched in SA — here’s the pricing New Models
  5. Local collector claims only 2020 Ford GT on the African continent Features

Latest Videos

How Rosemary allegedly attempted to bribe and kill police officer
Understanding SA's 'illegal' immigration violence & who is Operation Dudula?