×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
news

Ferrari says core earnings rose 12% in first quarter, orders strong

04 May 2022 - 15:48 By Reuters
Ferrari confirmed its forecast for the year it provided three months ago, including one for an adjusted Ebitda of between €1.65bn and €1.70bn (roughly R27,491,232,120 to R28,324,299,760).
Ferrari confirmed its forecast for the year it provided three months ago, including one for an adjusted Ebitda of between €1.65bn and €1.70bn (roughly R27,491,232,120 to R28,324,299,760).
Image: Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images

Ferrari said on Wednesday its core earnings rose 12% in the first quarter as demand for its sports cars remained strong despite global political turmoil.

Adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) came in at 423m  (roughly R7,019,990,700) in the January-March period, helped by the collection of advances on the Daytona SP3, one of Ferrari latest models.

The results matched analyst expectations of 425m (roughly R7,074,177,534), according to a Reuters poll.

“These results were sustained by a strong net order intake, which continued firmly over the first three months of the year: today the order book already covers well into 2023 and most of our models are sold out,” CEO Benedetto Vigna said.

Vigna noted that 2022 had been marked by “uncertainties in the geopolitical scenario” but added that he remained “optimistic about the future prospects of the company”.

Ferrari confirmed its forecast for the year it provided three months ago, including one for an adjusted Ebitda of between 1.65bn and 1.70bn (roughly R27,491,232,120 to R28,324,299,760).

A tech industry veteran, Vigna took charge of Ferrari last September, with a task to take a brand synonymous with roaring combustion engines into the new era of silent and cleaner electric mobility.

He will present his first comprehensive business plan for the company next month.

Ferrari shares traded down around 1.4% at non GMT.

SA is most dangerous country to drive in, claims survey

SA has an estimated 22.2 road traffic deaths per 100,000 of the population and less than one-third of front seat passengers wear a seat belt
Motoring
1 hour ago

VW sees better chip supplies in second half boosting output

Volkswagen AG expects the protracted shortage of semiconductors to ease during the second half of the year and contribute to a surge in output, ...
Motoring
3 hours ago

Aston Martin names ex-Ferrari boss Amedeo Felisa as CEO

British luxury carmaker Aston Martin Lagonda on Wednesday named Amedeo Felisa, the former boss of Ferrari NV, as its new CEO, succeeding Tobias Moers ...
Motoring
7 hours ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. This is how much you'll pay for the new Ineos Grenadier in SA New Models
  2. These are the top-selling cars around the world news
  3. It's time to Go: Datsun is dead news
  4. This is what it costs to fill some of SA's most popular vehicles Features
  5. The price of petrol might be dropping but other fuel increases will hit South ... news

Latest Videos

Eskom CEO Andre de Ruyter provides update on stage 2 load-shedding
We, the remaining people: KwaZulu-Natal's flooded heart