Defender Transcontinental Expedition reaches its halfway point

Seven months after leaving Cape Agulhas, the Kingsley Holgate Defender Transcontinental Expedition has reached its geographic halfway point in Alexandria, Egypt, becoming the first exploration team in 30 years to cross the African continent from south to north through Sudan.

Travelling in three new Land Rover Defenders, the geographic and humanitarian expedition aims to cover 30 countries on its route from the southern tip of African to the northern-most point of Europe at Nordkapp in Norway’s Arctic Circle, and then through Europe to reach Anglesey in Wales.

The core six-member team is made up of expedition leader Ross Holgate and his wife Anna, Kingsley Holgate and partner Sheelagh, Mike and Fiona Nixon, and assisted by African expedition members in each country who help with local knowledge and language.