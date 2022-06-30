×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
news

JAC Motors now offering standard roadside assistance on new vehicles

30 June 2022 - 15:06 By Motoring Staff
From July 1 all new JAC Motors vehicles will come standard with a 24-hour roadside assistance plan.
From July 1 all new JAC Motors vehicles will come standard with a 24-hour roadside assistance plan.
Image: Supplied

JAC Motors SA announced on Thursday that its new vehicles will come bolted to a 24-hour roadside assistance plan from July 1.

The Chinese carmaker added that this service would be extended to JAC products sold over the past five years and are still within warranty. 

“Research over the past year has shown that customers want roadside assistance for increased peace of mind,” said JAC Motors SA CEO Karl-Heinz Göbel.

We live in a country where safety is becoming more important daily. This programme will improve our customers' ownership experience.”

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

MORE:

Road to recovery: formerly questionable Sanral tenders worth R17bn re-advertised

Five key SA National Roads Agency (Sanral) tenders that were cancelled earlier in 2022 have been advertised, transport minister Fikile Mbalula said ...
Motoring
1 hour ago

Toyota teams up with the Springboks

Toyota SA on Thursday announced that it has signed a three-year partnership with the Springboks to be the national rugby team’s new vehicle partner.
Motoring
3 hours ago

Stellantis warns of car market collapse if EVs don’t get more affordable

One of Europe’s biggest automakers warned after a landmark deal to phase out combustion engines that the industry is doomed unless electric vehicles ...
Motoring
5 hours ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Sorry Tesla but Hyundai is quietly dominating the EV race news
  2. WATCH | Marshals refuse to help after competitor rolls in Safari Rally Kenya news
  3. REVIEW | The Kia Carnival is a practical and stylish luxury minibus Reviews
  4. Hamilton calls for action amid storm over racist Piquet comment Motorsport
  5. REVIEW | The 2022 Mitsubishi ASX is no spring chicken Reviews

Latest Videos

East London musician creates tribute song after Enyobeni tavern deaths
'We need to keep an eye on taverns and night clubs' — community mourns East ...