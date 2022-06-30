JAC Motors now offering standard roadside assistance on new vehicles

JAC Motors SA announced on Thursday that its new vehicles will come bolted to a 24-hour roadside assistance plan from July 1.

The Chinese carmaker added that this service would be extended to JAC products sold over the past five years and are still within warranty.

“Research over the past year has shown that customers want roadside assistance for increased peace of mind,” said JAC Motors SA CEO Karl-Heinz Göbel.

“We live in a country where safety is becoming more important daily. This programme will improve our customers' ownership experience.”

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.