EFF MP Kenny Motsamai's adopted daughter, 14, 'raped and murdered'
Slap chips and a chocolate. These are the food items possibly laced with poison that EFF MP Kenny Motsamai’s adopted daughter Lindokuhle Makotshi was allegedly given after being raped.
Motsamai told TimesLIVE his 14-year-old daughter was raped on Monday afternoon by a 25-year-old man who lives in Katlehong. This is the same area where the daughter lived with her sister and grandmother. Motsamai and his wife live in Sebokeng.
National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane confirmed that a suspect was arrested in connection with the rape and appeared in court on Wednesday.
A murder charge will now be added because the victim was still alive when the suspect made his first court appearance. The prosecution had not been told the victim was allegedly poisoned.
The case was postponed for a formal bail application.
According to Motsamai, he received a call on Monday at about 2pm from the girl’s elder sister, alerting him that she had disappeared and they couldn’t find her.
“I drove there, but as I was on my way, they called to let me know she had arrived home. I got there a few minutes after her. She was an emotional wreck, crying. She told me she had been raped.”
Motsamai said his daughter recounted that the man gave her a bar of chocolate and chips after raping her.
He contacted police before driving to the alleged perpetrator's home. He took the man to the police station where he was detained.
“I arrested him myself,” Motsamai said.
As they were busy with the police, Motsamai said his daughter started complaining about shortness of breath.
“She said she's battling to breathe. We immediately rushed her to the nearest hospital.”
When they arrived, his daughter's health was deteriorating. The emergency staff put her on oxygen and started running tests.
“After a few hours they told us she has been poisoned with rat poison," he said.
Motsamai said staff treated his daughter for the poison but she died on Wednesday afternoon.
Motsamai said he was heartbroken. He and his wife had adopted her while he was still in prison. “Her mother passed away when she was three months old. My wife told me she's fond of her and asked that we adopt her. I agreed and we adopted her legally.”
Motsamai is a former commander of the Azanian People’s Liberation Army (Apla) who spent 28 years in jail for murder. Apla was involved in an operation that included a robbery in Rustenburg, in the North West, that led to the death of a traffic officer in 1989. He was sentenced to two life sentences later that year. He was released from Boksburg prison in 2018.
TimesLIVE
