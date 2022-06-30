EFF MP Kenny Motsamai's adopted daughter, 14, 'raped and murdered'

Slap chips and a chocolate. These are the food items possibly laced with poison that EFF MP Kenny Motsamai’s adopted daughter Lindokuhle Makotshi was allegedly given after being raped.

Motsamai told TimesLIVE his 14-year-old daughter was raped on Monday afternoon by a 25-year-old man who lives in Katlehong. This is the same area where the daughter lived with her sister and grandmother. Motsamai and his wife live in Sebokeng.

National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane confirmed that a suspect was arrested in connection with the rape and appeared in court on Wednesday.

A murder charge will now be added because the victim was still alive when the suspect made his first court appearance. The prosecution had not been told the victim was allegedly poisoned.

The case was postponed for a formal bail application.