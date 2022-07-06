Getting to grips with Continental's new SportContact 7s
New cars are getting faster, and greener, thanks to innovative powertrain technologies. They are also becoming heavier as the market demands more comfort, more luxury and more gadgets. This combination creates a bit of a conundrum for tyre manufacturers who have to ensure heavier, faster cars still perform safely on the road, wet or dry.
Continental has launched a premium high-performance tyre: the SportContact 7. It’s an evolution of the SportContact 6 that has been around for six years. We recently sampled the new kid on the rim at the launch at Zwartkops Raceway in a few Mercedes-AMG products.
Most people don’t realise how important the choice of tyre is. All the forces of acceleration, braking and cornering go through the four small patches on each corner of the car. The easiest way of showcasing the evolution of a tyre is to fit a budget brand (older technology in most cases) and a premium tyre to two of the same vehicles, then go for a drive.
We were first given a Mercedes-AMG CLA 45 S fitted with a budget-brand tyre (with all identifying marks rubbed off for objectivity) and then one with the new SportContact 7s. The exercise was a simple one: drive 50km/h in second gear, turn into a 90-degree wet corner and floor the accelerator. The CLA 45 S uses Mercedes-AMG’s 4Matic all-wheel drive system, so it should be fine, right? No. The budget tyres immediately break traction at the rear and require an armful of opposite lock and a driver who is alert to catch the sudden slide.
When replicating the exercise with the SportContact 7s, there is no drama whatsoever. Not a single twitch from the rear. The same results on the wet skidpan gymkhana in a Mercedes-AMG C63 S, where the budget tyres are not only a lot slower in run times, but also see the driver fighting the car to try to keep it under control. The SportContact 7s enable a controlled run, with much more confidence and safety.
The new tyre uses Continental’s “harmonised BlackChili” compound to extend life, provide greater driving comfort and improve wet and dry performance. Its shoulder uses an interlocking technology during hard cornering where the contact patch is enlarged by "folding" the groove in the tyre until the opposing blocks thereon press against each other. In the wet, the grooves channel water out of the tyre’s tread to ensure a stable contact patch at all times.
The Continental SportContact 7s are available in sizes ranging from 18-inch to 23-inch and are the original equipment for many high-performance vehicles. The basic rule: don’t skimp on tyres unless you want to jeopardise your safety. Stick with those developed for your car and steer clear of cheap ones, especially in the high-performance segment.
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.