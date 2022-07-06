Getting to grips with Continental's new SportContact 7s

New cars are getting faster, and greener, thanks to innovative powertrain technologies. They are also becoming heavier as the market demands more comfort, more luxury and more gadgets. This combination creates a bit of a conundrum for tyre manufacturers who have to ensure heavier, faster cars still perform safely on the road, wet or dry.

Continental has launched a premium high-performance tyre: the SportContact 7. It’s an evolution of the SportContact 6 that has been around for six years. We recently sampled the new kid on the rim at the launch at Zwartkops Raceway in a few Mercedes-AMG products.

Most people don’t realise how important the choice of tyre is. All the forces of acceleration, braking and cornering go through the four small patches on each corner of the car. The easiest way of showcasing the evolution of a tyre is to fit a budget brand (older technology in most cases) and a premium tyre to two of the same vehicles, then go for a drive.

We were first given a Mercedes-AMG CLA 45 S fitted with a budget-brand tyre (with all identifying marks rubbed off for objectivity) and then one with the new SportContact 7s. The exercise was a simple one: drive 50km/h in second gear, turn into a 90-degree wet corner and floor the accelerator. The CLA 45 S uses Mercedes-AMG’s 4Matic all-wheel drive system, so it should be fine, right? No. The budget tyres immediately break traction at the rear and require an armful of opposite lock and a driver who is alert to catch the sudden slide.