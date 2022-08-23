×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
news

Car shows are ‘so over’ — why brands want to debut luxury vehicles at Pebble Beach

24 August 2022 - 08:14 By Hannah Elliott
The Lamborghini Urus Performante was one of many exciting new vehicles unveiled at Pebble Beach this year.
The Lamborghini Urus Performante was one of many exciting new vehicles unveiled at Pebble Beach this year.
Image: Supplied

It’s fitting that organisers of the Geneva International Motor Show announced it would be cancelled — for a fourth year — during Monterey car week, the annual gathering of motoring enthusiasts on the foggy peninsula region two hours south of San Francisco.

Each August, the coastal town hosts the world’s biggest live car auctions, most prestigious concours, and increasingly, its most important luxury auto debuts. This year, from August 15-20, more than 20 new vehicles made their first global or North American appearance, with executives from Europe and Asia coming to spend hours with journalists, car dealers, and VIP clients. The consensus? This felt like a new kind of auto show.

“There’s a lot more to do at Pebble Beach; you get to see the brands in a different light,” says Alex Long, director of product and market strategy for Aston Martin, referring to the car shows, auctions, drives, and parties available to high-net-worth potential customers of the automaker.

“We don’t want to be involved in these old [-fashioned] car shows,” says Hildegard Wortmann, a member of the board of management of Audi AG. “It’s much better for us to be here.”

From $3.65m (roughly R62m) hypercars such as the Koenigsegg CC850 to McLaren’s big Gran Turismo video game car debut to tiny new electric dune buggies from Meyers Manx, there’s something new for many taste levels and pocket books. Bugatti announced a breathtakingly handsome new roadster; Lamborghini unveiled its highest-performance SUV ever; and Bentley debuted another multimillion-dollar bespoke car.

Covid-19 permanently changed the automotive landscape when it comes to selling cars. If this week along the Monterey Peninsula is much indication, high-end automakers are genuinely leaving auto shows behind.

“Pebble Beach is a much more modern way of getting in touch with your people,” says Thomas Ingenlath, CEO of Polestar. “Traditional auto shows? That’s so over.”

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

READ MORE

Bulls pump up Pebble Beach car auctions to $469m record

The impressive cars and unprecedented sums seen at the world’s most prestigious collectible car show
Motoring
1 day ago

Geely doubles down on EVs, exports after disappointing earnings

Chinese car maker Geely Automobile Holdings Ltd plans to double down on its efforts to boost the sale of electric vehicles as well as bolster exports ...
Motoring
1 hour ago

WATCH | Ford's new headlights project data onto the road ahead

Ford is aiming to eclipse the heads-up display with its new high-resolution headlights.
Motoring
17 hours ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Mike Tyson’s former Ferrari F50 sells for nearly R80m news
  2. Lewis Hamilton says he's 'fully transformed' after his African safari Motorsport
  3. You can now replace tyres through your existing vehicle finance contract news
  4. Hino's widening engine scandal is a nagging headache for Toyota news
  5. Bentley unveils exclusive new R28m Mulliner Batur New Models

Latest Videos

‘EFF will ensure Ramaphosa doesn’t finish his term as president’: Malema
Bayede! King Misuzulu KaZwelithini ascends to Zulu throne