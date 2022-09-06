×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
news

BMW gives hydrogen models the go-ahead

06 September 2022 - 09:46 By Motor News Reporter
BMW's management board chair Oliver Zipse, left, and Frank Weber, board member responsible for development.
BMW's management board chair Oliver Zipse, left, and Frank Weber, board member responsible for development.
Image: Supplied

New BMW iX5 hydrogen models will enter service around the world from the end of this year for test and demonstration purposes. The combination of a fuel cell and high-performance battery is set to enrich the company’s portfolio by adding another drive system for the premium segment. 

The BMW Group started hydrogen development from 2015 with the BMW 5 Series GT Hydrogen Cell based on fuel cell technology. It will now be manufacturing fuel cell systems in-house.

A chemical reaction takes place in the fuel cell between hydrogen from the tanks and oxygen from the air. Maintaining a steady supply of both elements to the fuel cell’s membrane is of crucial importance for the drive system’s efficiency.

Additionally, BMW has also developed special hydrogen components for its new fuel cell system. These include the high-speed compressor with turbine and high-voltage coolant pump, for instance.

The hydrogen fuel cell parts. SUPPLIED
The hydrogen fuel cell parts. SUPPLIED

The individual fuel cells required for manufacturing the BMW iX5 Hydrogen are sourced from Toyota. The two companies have collaborated on fuel cell drive systems since 2013.

The team incorporated the powerful drive system — comprising two hydrogen tanks, the fuel cell and the electric motor — into the existing BMW X5 for the small production run.

The fuel cell teams up with an electric motor and a high-performance battery to deliver 275kW of power. BMW says the model has successfully demonstrated its  everyday usability, even at very low temperatures, during the final round of winter testing in Sweden earlier this year.

As a versatile energy source, hydrogen has a key role to play on the road to climate neutrality and will also gain substantially in importance as far as personal mobility is concerned, says BMW head Oliver Zipse.

“We think hydrogen-powered vehicles are ideally placed technologically to fit alongside battery-electric vehicles and complete the electric mobility picture. 

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE

Volkswagen says Porsche listing is on track as planned

Volkswagen AG said the planned initial public offering of Porsche is on track even as global markets face deep turmoil amid a worsening energy crisis ...
Motoring
1 hour ago

Honda forms partnership to secure supply of battery metals

Honda Motor Co has formed a partnership with trading company Hanwa Co to secure stable supply of metals used in batteries for electrified vehicles, ...
Motoring
2 hours ago

Inside Tesla's drive to keep Musk's battery promise

The good news is that by using bigger cells and a new process to dry-coat electrodes, Tesla could halve the cost of a Model Y battery, saving more ...
Motoring
2 hours ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. It's official: this is what you'll pay for fuel from Wednesday news
  2. These were SA’s best selling cars in August news
  3. FIRST DRIVE | The new Jeep Grand Cherokee is back and better than ever First Drives
  4. WATCH | SA-built Honda CRX chases Porsche 911 GT3 at the Nürburgring Features
  5. New Audi RS3 springs into SA and this is how much it'll set you back New Models

Latest Videos

Privately owned rhino are under threat
Joburg coalition lays charges against ANC over 'votes for bribes'