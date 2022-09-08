Can you make an electric car without losing billions?

New electric models from Rivian Automotive and Lucid Group have won rave reviews, but you’ll have to be patient to drive one.

Since starting production one year ago, the two companies have produced only about 10,000 vehicles altogether as of June 30. Compare that with Volkswagen , which manufactures twice that every day.

As the start-ups are discovering, high-volume auto manufacturing is far more difficult than securing customer orders — and it’s causing them to burn through billions of dollars of investors’ cash.

Their struggles echo those of Tesla in 2017-2018 during the ramp-up of the Model 3 sedan, an experience Elon Musk later compared to eating glass. The hope is they’ll be able to similarly overcome the obstacles and eventually get close to Tesla’s $889bn (R15.4-trillion) valuation.

Producing cars is fraught with risk and remains a fantastic way to incinerate investor capital when things go awry. So it’s worth looking at the approach of cash-constrained new entrants such as Arrival , Fisker and Polestar Automotive. They are wise to embrace much less expensive production methods, though these approaches aren’t without their own challenges.

Even experienced automakers have struggled this year with inflation and parts shortages, but the financial pain has been most acute for those launching vehicles in their own plants for the first time.

Lucid burned about $1.5bn (R26bn)between January and June when its greenfield plant in Arizona churned out only 1,400 luxury saloons, an average of just eight per day. It expects to produce about 6,500 cars in 2022, compared with an original target of 20,000, and blamed this meagre haul on supply-chain and logistics challenges, plus the need to ensure vehicles meet quality standards.

Meanwhile, Rivian was often unable to operate a single shift without interruption in the first half of the year due to component shortages. But the Amazon-backed company has made life harder for itself by trying to launch a pickup, SUV and commercial delivery van simultaneously. Analysts expect Rivian to lose more than $6.5bn (R112.5bn) this year and cumulative losses to near $30bn (R519.2bn) by 2027. Though it held about $15bn (R259.6bn) of cash at the end of June — most of which was raised in last year’s blockbuster IPO — it’s having to cut jobs to slow the money draining from its bank account.

Large plants can, of course, achieve impressive economies of scale when operating at full tilt. Tesla’s high profit margins, for example, are benefiting from its highly efficient Shanghai plant and investments in innovative large casting machines. Auto companies can also typically receive subsidies from local governments for building factories, adding to the allure of this approach.

But there is a lot of potential downside. If too few cars roll off a production line, a manufacturer’s fixed costs will far exceed revenues, resulting in large losses. Inventory writedowns are also required because the cost of building vehicles far exceeds what it will recoup from the customer.