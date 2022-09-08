Frances Tiafoe makes history on court named after pioneer Arthur Ashe

Rising American Frances Tiafoe danced into the middle of Arthur Ashe Stadium court and soaked up the cheers from his rapidly expanding fan base after securing his spot in the US Open semifinals on Wednesday.

In that moment it was hard not to wonder what the man that dance floor was named after would have thought of the jubilant scene. With the win, Tiafoe became the first Black American man to reach the semifinals at Flushing Meadows since the late Hall of Famer Ashe did in 1972.

Former world No 1 Ashe, who grew up poor in the segregated US South, was at the forefront of breaking down barriers for Black tennis players and in 1968 became the first Black man to win the US Open, the first of three major titles.