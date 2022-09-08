Toyota ranks last in top 10 carmakers for decarbonisation efforts

Japan’s three biggest carmakers rank the lowest among global auto companies when it comes to decarbonisation efforts, according to a study by Greenpeace, as the climate crisis intensifies the need to shift to zero-emission vehicles.

While the EU has taken steps to ban the sale of new combustion-engine vehicles by 2035, and China has boosted its share of battery-powered electric cars, the largest automakers in Japan — Toyota , Nissan and Honda — have been slower to respond, the environmental advocacy group said in a statement Thursday.

Toyota scored the lowest among top 10 producers for a second year running. Zero-emission vehicles made up just 0.18% of its total sales last year versus General Motors at 8.18%.

Toyota, the world’s biggest carmaker, has hastened its push to electrify more of its line-up even though it sees hybrid and hydrogen fuel cell cars as part of a greener future. The Japanese automaker last month pledged to invest up to ¥730bn, or about $5.6bn (R97bn) , to boost electric car battery production in Japan and the US as consumer demand for cleaner transport rises.

“Traditional automakers have been relatively slow to embrace zero-emission vehicles across major markets,” Greenpeace said. Particularly, the three Japanese carmakers “have made little progress towards increasing the portion of zero-emission vehicles on the road.” Toyota also lags in supply chain decarbonisation, Greenpeace said.

The ranking of Toyota’s domestic peers Nissan and Honda fell three notches to 8th and 9th respectively, according to Greenpeace’s analysis.

Toyota said in a statement that “it is our hope and mission to reduce CO2 emissions as much as we can, and as quickly as possible.”

“In this diversified world, in an age where we do not know what the correct answer is, it is difficult to make everyone happy with only one option,” the automaker said. “That is why Toyota will continue to make every effort possible to offer as many options of BEVs and other multi-power trains to our customers about the world.”