Hyundai’s air taxi unit picks Honeywell as avionics supplier

14 October 2022 - 12:26 By Reuters
Hyundai and Uber's all-electric full-scale electric air taxi, S-AI, is displayed during CES 2020 at the Las Vegas Convention Centre on January 7 2020 in Nevada.
Image: David Becker/Getty Images

Hyundai Motor Co's air taxi unit has picked aerospace supplier Honeywell International Inc to develop avionics systems for its eVTOL (electric vertical take-off and landing) aircraft, the companies said ahead of an announcement next week.

Under the collaboration, Honeywell will work with Supernal, Hyundai's US-based eVTOL firm, to explore integration of the aerospace supplier's "Anthem" flight deck into the air taxis, which are slated to enter commercial service in 2028.

Electric air taxi-makers worldwide have pitched themselves as clean alternatives to decongest cities, attracting investments from airline heavyweights such as Delta Air Lines Inc, though they are a long way away from commercial operations.

The US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) is drawing up certification rules for the futuristic aircraft, given the jets work as helicopters when taking off and landing, and as airplanes when flying.

"We want to see the FAA come out with its set of certification rules quickly. Well thought out, but quickly rules rules harmonised with those of the European Union Aviation Safety Agency," Honeywell vice president of Urban Mobility and Unmanned Aerial Systems Stephane Fymat told Reuters in an interview.

The challenges of securing certification and funding innovations such as fresh battery technology have weighed on the new sector this year.

Honeywell's collaboration with Supernal is its first with an air taxi firm established by an automaker. The company, which is a big supplier to Boeing Co and Airbus SE, also has investments in the eVTOL firms  Lilium, Vertical Aerospace and Volocopter.

Honeywell would consider investing further in the eVTOL sector, Fymat said.

The company expects the overall market for air taxis to be about $120bn (roughly R2,182,051,200,000) per year by 2030, Fymat said.

