2022 Volvo XC40 range gets a revamp

Volvo announced on Friday that it is treating its XC40 range to a comprehensive refresh.

Joining the all-electric P6 and P8 Recharge derivatives launched earlier this year is a new line-up of updated petrol models that combine a 2.0l turbo engine with a 48-volt hybrid system for reduced CO 2 emissions, improved fuel economy and better performance.

In the entry-level B3 model this power train produces a total system output of 110kW and 265Nm of torque. Plumb for the mid-tier B4 and this increases to 145kW and 300Nm. In the all-wheel drive B5, Volvo has turned the wick right up to a beefier 183kW and 350Nm. All three of these variants are fitted with a slick-shifting eight-speed automatic gearbox.

The entire XC40 line-up additionally benefits from an exterior facelift that includes new front and rear bumpers as well as revised headlamps, new alloy wheel designs and fresh exterior paint colour choices including Fjord Blue and Sage Green. The option of a black roof is now the exclusive preserve of the all-electric P8 and P8 derivatives. Inside, all XC40 variants have been upgraded to feature the Swedish firm's latest Android-powered infotainment system locked and loaded with built-in Google apps and services.

Other notable changes include an all-new trim-level structure with the long-serving Momentum, Inscription and R-Design lines being superseded by Essential, Plus and Ultimate. To further reduce complexity and make the buying experience easier for customers, Volvo is also introducing Bright (chrome detailing) and Dark (stealthy gloss-black detailing) exterior design packages for all of its vehicles including the XC40.

Visit the Volvo configurator for pricing and specifications.