Naamsa to announce new car awards at Auto Week

24 October 2022 - 13:23 By Phuti Mpyane
The Haval Jolion is a finalist in the Crossover/SUV segment.
The Haval Jolion is a finalist in the Crossover/SUV segment.
Image: Supplied

The Automotive Business Council of the National Association of Automobile Manufacturers of South Africa (Naamsa) has announced it will launch its inaugural Naamsa Accelerator Awards on October 28, and the nominees at the upcoming South African Auto Week gathering.

Naamsa CEO Mikel Mabasa said the accelerator awards are set to become the country’s pre-imminent objective, fact-based and most prestigious motoring competition in the country.

“We are using our respected, trusted and independently audited data sets to recognise and acknowledge best-performing brands in different segments and categories across the entire auto value chain.”

“We will also be recognising the best-performing dealerships for year under review across all our brands in South Africa.”

Naamsa collects, processes, aggregates and publicly distributes vehicle data sets each month on the sales performance of all vehicle brands in the country, its economic indicators closely correlating with GDP performance numbers.

Production, exports, imports and new vehicle sales data are reliably used by many reputable local and international organisations each month to aid economic modelling and projections, to support and inform the government with their global trade negotiations. Companies across different sectors use the aggregated Naamsa data to develop their sales and marketing strategies and plans.

Using data collected between July 2021 and July 2022, Mabasa said there was interesting data on each nominee in any category, effectively removing subjectivity in deciding and announcing the best-performing vehicle brands in the country.

These are the segments and finalists are below:

