POLL | Will Ramaphosa’s plans stop a repeat of state capture?

24 October 2022 - 13:00
Kyle Zeeman Digital Editor
President Cyril Ramaphosa announced several interventions to prevent a repeat of state capture. File image.
Image: Sandile Ndlovu
Image: Sandile Ndlovu

President Cyril Ramaphosa’s action plans to prevent a repeat of state capture have sparked debate, with some questioning whether they will bring change.

State capture inquiry chairperson chief justice Raymond Zondo handed over the fifth and final part of his state capture report to Ramaphosa in June. The report implicated and recommended action be taken against dozens of high-profile individuals including former president Jacob Zuma, several ministers, other politicians, major businesspeople, companies and state-owned enterprises (SOEs).

On Sunday evening Ramaphosa addressed the nation on the interventions government is making to implement the inquiry’s recommendations.

Ramaphosa detailed several fixes his administration has applied since 2018, including investigating wrongdoing, recovering looted funds and strengthening weakened institutions.

He announced several reforms to bring those guilty of state capture to book and ensure South Africa does not suffer a repeat of the corruption, fraud and maladministration seen.

The steps announced included the establishment of a permanent and independent Public Procurement Anti-Corruption Agency, a code of conduct setting out the rules for procurement, the establishment of a professional body for public procurement officials, a process for the appointment of SOE boards that is not open to manipulation, and a policy that no board member will be allowed to be part of procurement processes.

Ministers will be prohibited from playing any role in procurement, and Ramaphosa said he was “attending to the inquiry’s recommendations on members of the executive against whom adverse findings were made”.

He also announced a process of consultation on electoral reforms and said the state would offer more protection to whistle-blowers.

While some welcomed the changes, others questioned Ramaphosa's integrity and claimed the reforms are not enough.

Decisive steps or a waste of time? Social media users weigh in on Ramaphosa’s state capture address

What did you think of Ramaphosa's action plan?
