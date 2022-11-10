news

Volvo Cars expects to deliver its new electric EX90 SUV by 2024

10 November 2022 - 08:44 By Reuters
Volvo CEO Jim Rowan unveils the new EX90. Rowan believes the problems with parts and components that have hurt the industry are slowly coming to an end, including the global semiconductor chip shortage.
Image: Supplied.

Volvo Cars' CEO is confident the Swedish carmaker will deliver its new electric car by 2024 despite significant supply chain problems, he said on Wednesday.

Despite short-term supply chain challenges that have complicated Volvo's transition to electric vehicles (EVs), CEO Jim Rowan said he believes the problems with parts and components that have hurt the industry are slowly coming to an end, including the global semiconductor chip shortage.

“We still see remnants of some semiconductor shortages, which we think will continue for a while,” Rowan said. “But by the time we get into full-scale production ... most of this will be behind us.”

The company presented the EX90, its newest EV in Stockholm on Wednesday and said it plans annual launches of new EVs.

Volvo calls the EX90 electric SUV a “highly-advanced computer on wheels” and says it is safer than its previous cars and has a range of up to 600km on a single charge.

“The new Volvo EX90 represents the start of a new era ... in which we set a decisive course for a fully electric future,” a company statement said.

The car, which can seat up to seven people, will be built in the US and China using CATL batteries as part of Volvo's goal to produce EVs only by 2030. 

