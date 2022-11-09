On November 7, the 100,000th Taycan rolled off the Porsche production line about three years after production first started at the main plant in Zuffenhausen, Stuttgart in September 2019. The Neptune Blue Taycan Turbo S is destined for a customer in the UK.
“We are very pleased to have reached this milestone in production history so quickly — despite the recent challenges posed by the semiconductor shortage and the volatile Covid-19 situation,” says Kevin Giek, vice-president of Model Line Taycan. “With the Taycan, we have made a decidedly successful start in the electric age.”
The all-electric sports car, which is sold in SA, is available in various body styles: a sedan, the off-road ready Cross Turismo and the sportback-style Sport Turismo in different engine options coupled with rear- or all-wheel drive.
With a range of 513km, the Taycan 4S is the version credited with the longest driving range, while the Taycan Turbo S is the fastest production electric car round the Nürburgring Nordschleife with a time of 7 minutes 33 seconds.
Porsche celebrates milestone with 100,000th Taycan
Taycan production started in September 2019 and has since spawned the Sport Turismo and Cross Turismo derivatives
Image: Supplied
On November 7, the 100,000th Taycan rolled off the Porsche production line about three years after production first started at the main plant in Zuffenhausen, Stuttgart in September 2019. The Neptune Blue Taycan Turbo S is destined for a customer in the UK.
“We are very pleased to have reached this milestone in production history so quickly — despite the recent challenges posed by the semiconductor shortage and the volatile Covid-19 situation,” says Kevin Giek, vice-president of Model Line Taycan. “With the Taycan, we have made a decidedly successful start in the electric age.”
The all-electric sports car, which is sold in SA, is available in various body styles: a sedan, the off-road ready Cross Turismo and the sportback-style Sport Turismo in different engine options coupled with rear- or all-wheel drive.
With a range of 513km, the Taycan 4S is the version credited with the longest driving range, while the Taycan Turbo S is the fastest production electric car round the Nürburgring Nordschleife with a time of 7 minutes 33 seconds.
Image: Denis Droppa
WATCH | A Porsche 911 tackles the world's highest volcano
For Angola’s super-rich, it’s no longer cool to drive a Ferrari
WATCH | Lamborghini Huracán Tecnica makes dynamic track debut
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos