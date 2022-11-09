news

Porsche celebrates milestone with 100,000th Taycan

Taycan production started in September 2019 and has since spawned the Sport Turismo and Cross Turismo derivatives

09 November 2022 - 16:27 By Motor News Reporter
Porsche staff pose with the 100,000th Porsche Taycan at its assembly plant.
Porsche staff pose with the 100,000th Porsche Taycan at its assembly plant.
Image: Supplied

On November 7, the 100,000th Taycan rolled off the Porsche production line about three years after production first started at the main plant in Zuffenhausen, Stuttgart in September 2019. The Neptune Blue Taycan Turbo S is destined for a customer in the UK.

“We are very pleased to have reached this milestone in production history so quickly — despite the recent challenges posed by the semiconductor shortage and the volatile Covid-19 situation,” says Kevin Giek, vice-president of Model Line Taycan. “With the Taycan, we have made a decidedly successful start in the electric age.”

The all-electric sports car, which is sold in SA, is available in various body styles: a sedan, the off-road ready Cross Turismo and the sportback-style Sport Turismo in different engine options coupled with rear- or all-wheel drive.

With a range of 513km, the Taycan 4S is the version credited with the longest driving range, while the Taycan Turbo S is the fastest production electric car round the Nürburgring Nordschleife with a time of 7 minutes 33 seconds.

An extended sportback-style roof gives the Cross Turismo not only a more athletic look than the Taycan sedan but better interior space.
An extended sportback-style roof gives the Cross Turismo not only a more athletic look than the Taycan sedan but better interior space.
Image: Denis Droppa

WATCH | A Porsche 911 tackles the world's highest volcano

At the wheel was endurance racer and adventurer Romain Dumas, and the car he drove is one of two experimental 911s being tested where there are no ...
Motoring
1 day ago

For Angola’s super-rich, it’s no longer cool to drive a Ferrari

Toward the tail-end of Jose Eduardo dos Santos’s almost four-decade rule of Angola, Porsches, BMWs and the occasional Ferrari meandered through the ...
Motoring
1 month ago

WATCH | Lamborghini Huracán Tecnica makes dynamic track debut

Italian supercar is coming to SA at an eye-watering price
Motoring
3 months ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Red or black first? How to properly jump-start a car Features
  2. New VW Golf GTI Jacara Edition checks into Mzansi New Models
  3. These are SA’s best-selling budget cars Features
  4. This is how much you will pay for the new Toyota GR86 in South Africa New Models
  5. REVIEW | Volvo XC60 Recharge Beast 2.0 merges mean looks with a miserly thirst Reviews

Latest Videos

R10 000 bail for former Transnet legal executive accused of colluding with firm
‘You can’t spin Phala Phala’: Motlanthe