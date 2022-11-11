news

EU proposes tighter vehicle pollution emission standards

11 November 2022 - 07:16 By Reuters
The European Union has progressively tightened limits since "Euro 1" in 1992. The next standard, Euro 7, is designed to apply to cars and vans from July 1 2025 and to buses and trucks two years later.
The European Union has progressively tightened limits since "Euro 1" in 1992. The next standard, Euro 7, is designed to apply to cars and vans from July 1 2025 and to buses and trucks two years later.
Image: yakub88 | 123rf

On Thursday the European Commission proposed broadly tighter limits for vehicle emissions of harmful nitrogen oxides and particulates, including new standards for pollution from brakes and tyres.

The European Union has progressively tightened limits since "Euro 1" in 1992. The next standard, Euro 7, is designed to apply to cars and vans from July 1 2025 and to buses and trucks two years later.

The Commission proposed lower emission limits for trucks and set levels for cars and vans at the lowest values of the current Euro 6 standard. For example, nitrogen dioxide limits for diesel cars will be lowered to 6mg per kilometre, the present standard for petrol cars.

The proposal broadens the driving conditions covered, such as extreme temperatures and short daily commutes. It also extends the period for which standards must apply, doubling it for a car to 200,000km or 10 years.

New limits for the tiny particulates from braking and tyre wear are added. Vehicles will also need to be equipped with on-board emissions monitoring systems.

The Commission said 70,000 premature deaths are caused by road transport emissions each year, three times the number of road accident fatalities, and the health cost benefits far outweigh the costs.

The new emission standards come after a deal the bloc struck last month effectively to ban the sale of new petrol and diesel cars and vans from 2035.

European auto manufacturers association ACEA said the proposal would bring higher vehicle costs with very limited environmental benefits and risked slowing the transition to zero-emission transport.

For trucks in particular, manufacturers would have to shift resources from investments in batteries and fuel cell vehicles.

Greens European lawmaker Bas Eickhout called the proposed standards lax.

"In China and the US, several standards have been tightened, but the Commission is giving industry a free pass to do virtually nothing about emissions from petrol and diesel vehicles for the next decade," he said.

Foxconn EV alliance plans boxy three-seater

Foxconn-led electric vehicle consortium MIH announced plans on Tuesday for its first car, a boxy single row three-seater which it hopes will be ...
Motoring
19 hours ago

Zipse says BMW is not leaving lower market segment for electric cars

BMW CEO Oliver Zipse said the premium carmaker would not abandon its lower-priced segment in the transition to electrification.
Motoring
20 hours ago

Volvo Cars expects to deliver its new electric EX90 SUV by 2024

Volvo Cars' CEO is confident the Swedish carmaker will deliver its new electric car by 2024 despite significant supply chain problems, he said on ...
Motoring
1 day ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Red or black first? How to properly jump-start a car Features
  2. REVIEW | Volvo XC60 Recharge Beast 2.0 merges mean looks with a miserly thirst Reviews
  3. REVIEW | Is the new Proton X50 a disrupter or dead in the water? Reviews
  4. These are SA’s best-selling budget cars Features
  5. REVIEW | Updated 3-Series remains segment benchmark First Drives

Latest Videos

R10 000 bail for former Transnet legal executive accused of colluding with firm
‘You can’t spin Phala Phala’: Motlanthe