A tennis-themed neon yellow Mercedes-AMG GT supercar featuring Roger Federer's personal signet is being auctioned in Germany later this month.
The "Neon Legacy" car is a one-off special edition in honour of the tennis legend who retired from professional tennis in September after a 24-year career. With more than 1,500 match wins, 103 titles and 20 Grand Slam titles, the Swiss is one of the greatest players of all time.
Painted in the neon colour of tennis balls, this unique Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S E Performance was displayed at the Laver Cup in London from September 23 to 25, where Federer made his last ATP appearance in a doubles match partnered with his great rival and friend Rafael Nadal.
The four-door coupé is the most powerful Mercedes-Benz road car to date, and with its 620kW petrol-electric hybrid powerplant it is capable of an explosive 0-100km/h sprint in just 2.9 seconds, with a top speed of 316km/h.
The car will be auctioned at RM Sotheby's in Munich on November 26, with proceeds going into the renovation of a public tennis court in London, enabling tennis enthusiasts to improve their game by playing on a high-quality court.
The overarching goal of the joint initiative is to give something back to society.
“We are proud to be building this initiative together with Roger to make a noticeable difference for society," said Britta Seeger, Mercedes-Benz marketing and sales executive.
Federer said: “I am grateful for all the support during my 24 years of professional tennis and excited to be able to return this gratitude in the next chapters of my life. I am honoured and proud to have a long-time partner in Mercedes-Benz, who shares these same values through their commitment to supporting the needs of our communities.”
The auction is the beginning of the joint initiative between Mercedes-Benz and Federer. Further joint initiatives are planned for 2023.
Roger Federer ‘Neon Legacy’ Mercedes goes on auction
Tennis legend and carmaker team up to give back to society
Image: Supplied
