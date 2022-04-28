New 2022 Mercedes-AMG C43 gets four cylinders and 300kW
The 3.0l six-cylinder Mercedes-AMG C43 is no more and at the heart of the new Mercedes-AMG C 43 4Matic is an AMG 2.0l four-cylinder engine.
The internally named M139l engine (“l” for longitudinal installation) is the world's first series-production engine with an electric exhaust gas turbocharger.
An electric motor is integrated directly on the turbocharger shaft between the turbine wheel on the exhaust side and the compressor wheel on the intake side. Electronically controlled, this drives the shaft of the turbocharger directly and thus accelerates the compressor wheel before the exhaust gas flow takes over the drive in the conventional way.
The electrification of the turbocharger is said to improve throttle response from idle speed and across the rev range, enabling higher torque release at low revs and increased engine efficiency, says Mercedes-AMG of the technology that's been used by the Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 team.
The outputs of the new C43 are 300kW and 500Nm (compared to 270kW and 520Nm for the outgoing biturbo V6 engine), while a 48-volt electrical system briefly provides an additional 10kW when needed.
Connected to a nine-speed AMG Speedshift transmission with various driving modes, including a new “Glide” function and Race Start mode, the C43 4Matic sedan accelerates from a standstill to 100km/h in 4.6 seconds with top speed electronically limited at 250km/h. An optional AMG Driver's Package unlocks 265km/h, while the promised efficiency is 8.7l/100km.
An AMG exhaust system with a sporty engine sound is provided. It has varying noise levels from balanced, to discreet to sporty. The system can be further enhanced by the addition of optional AMG Real Performance Sound, where the engine sound is picked up by a sensor in the exhaust system and fed into the interior.
The new C43 AMG 4MATIC also gets an AMG sports braking system with silver-painted brake calipers as standard, while the AMG 4Matic permanent all-wheel drive system is rear-biased with 31% of the torque sent to the front axle and 69% to the back.
AMG Ride Control with adaptive dampers offers a choice of three different damping maps: Comfort, Sport and Sport+, and rear-axle steering also comes standard.
Aesthetic differentiators of the C43 4Matic from its C200 and C220d cousins are AMG-specific details such as the radiator grille with vertical struts in chrome, AMG front apron with flics, sporty air intakes and chrome-plated trim elements, a diffuser-look rear apron, and a pair of round tailpipes on each side. The C43 is also fitted with AMG light-alloy wheels and 18-inch tyres as standard, with 19- and 20-inch versions available as options.
In the interior, there are AMG seats with distinctive leather and microfibre upholstery in black with red contrasting stitching and red seat belts. Customers can also choose Nappa leather as seat covers and on the AMG Performance steering with a flattened bottom section. The sporty-luxurious atmosphere is rounded off by AMG sports pedals, AMG floor mats and illuminated door sill trims with AMG lettering.
The usual digital features found in the MBUX infotainment also include the AMG Track Pace and data logger for use on the racetrack.
The C43 will be followed at a later date by the new-generation C63, which will swap its V8 engine for a four-cylinder petrol-electric hybrid.
The C43, which will be produced at the Mercedes-Benz assembly plant in the Eastern Cape with the rest of the C-Class range, is expected to go on local sale in the fourth quarter of 2022.
