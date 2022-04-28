New 2022 Mercedes-AMG C43 gets four cylinders and 300kW

The 3.0l six-cylinder Mercedes-AMG C43 is no more and at the heart of the new Mercedes-AMG C 43 4Matic is an AMG 2.0l four-cylinder engine.

The internally named M139l engine (“l” for longitudinal installation) is the world's first series-production engine with an electric exhaust gas turbocharger.

An electric motor is integrated directly on the turbocharger shaft between the turbine wheel on the exhaust side and the compressor wheel on the intake side. Electronically controlled, this drives the shaft of the turbocharger directly and thus accelerates the compressor wheel before the exhaust gas flow takes over the drive in the conventional way.

The electrification of the turbocharger is said to improve throttle response from idle speed and across the rev range, enabling higher torque release at low revs and increased engine efficiency, says Mercedes-AMG of the technology that's been used by the Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 team.

The outputs of the new C43 are 300kW and 500Nm (compared to 270kW and 520Nm for the outgoing biturbo V6 engine), while a 48-volt electrical system briefly provides an additional 10kW when needed.

Connected to a nine-speed AMG Speedshift transmission with various driving modes, including a new “Glide” function and Race Start mode, the C43 4Matic sedan accelerates from a standstill to 100km/h in 4.6 seconds with top speed electronically limited at 250km/h. An optional AMG Driver's Package unlocks 265km/h, while the promised efficiency is 8.7l/100km.