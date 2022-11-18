news

Mzansi man sets record for world's loudest car sound system

Roupesh Koosialee's Chevrolet Blazer managed to crack an ear-shattering 179.10db

18 November 2022 - 13:24
Phuti Mpyane Senior motoring writer
The loudest car in the world is Roupesh Koosialee's Chevrolet Blazer.
Image: SUPPLIED

Gauteng-based Roupesh Koosialee has set a new world record for the loudest car.

Koosialee, who previously held the record for the loudest car in the world at 178.72db, was aiming for 180db this year at the International Auto Sound Challenge Association (IASCA) event at Sibaya Casino in KwaZulu-Natal. He didn't manage to achieve this target but added 0.38 dB to his previous record to reach 179.10db, again breaking the world record. 

For perspective, noise above 120dB is believed to cause immediate harm to your ears while F1 cars can go up to 140db.

South Africa holds eight sound records set at the Sibaya Casino event. Every year the records from the previous year are reset, according to Mohnish Ramgovind, IASCA events organiser. 

The 2022 South African challenge was held at the end of October with entries from all over country. There were more than 120 show and shine cars and 100 sound-off vehicles. The event was split into two, with South African IASCA world records up for grabs in bass boxing and iDBL divisions.

“This was one of the closest bass boxing events we've had in years, with competitors going down to the wire,” said Ramgovind. 

Category winners and record breakers were:

  • cruiserweight trunk pickup — Trishen Govender — 148.40
  • flyweight — Theo Govender — 150.37
  • welterweight — Umesh Sewlall — 157.47
  • heavyweight — Bradley Samuels — 158.20
  • no holds barred — Basanth Mewalal — 160.85
  • trunk pickup 2 — Trishen Govender — 154.10
  • hatch 2 — Riley Samuel — 160.30
  • ultimate — Koosialee — 179.10

“We were blown away, not only by the number of competitors, but also by the amount of effort they put into their cars to achieve good quality or extreme decibels,” concluded Ramgovind.

Heavyweight world record holders Brothers of Bass had the front windscreen of their VW Caddy shatter from the sound at 158.20dB.
Image: SUPPLIED

