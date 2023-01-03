It's a 905-piece scale Lego Technic Bugatti Bolide recreation that measures over 8cm high, 31cm long and 13cm wide after assembly. It's also packed with intricate details, such as scissor opening doors, aerodynamic rims with low-profile tyres, a detailed cockpit with turntable steering wheel, and a detailed W16 engine with moving pistons.
Finished in black and yellow, the Lego Technic Bugatti Bolide pays homage to the favoured colours of company founder Ettore Bugatti, who specified this combination for many of his personal cars.
It also has numerous air ducts, including the Bugatti horseshoe grille, wheel arch mounted vents and X-motifs — a trademark of the Bolide — applied as a sticker. A large scoop as part of the roof and the 8.0l quad-turbocharged W16 engine.
It curves gently into a stabilising tail fin and an enormous fixed rear wing, just as found on the real thing. An X-shaped tail light design provides a recognisable visual signature.
Wiebke Ståhl, MD at Bugatti International, said: “The Lego Technic model of the Bugatti Bolide is an expression of a perfect partnership between our brands. Bugatti is renowned the world over for its leadership in continuously raising the bar across numerous spheres, including design, performance and engineering. These core values are matched by Lego, a leader in its respected field, and are illustrated perfectly when pairing the Bugatti Bolide to its Lego model.”
Toying with money
Bugatti Bolide saluted through Lego
The real-life Bolide is limited to 40 units costing a cool R72m apiece
Image: Supplied
It's a 905-piece scale Lego Technic Bugatti Bolide recreation that measures over 8cm high, 31cm long and 13cm wide after assembly. It's also packed with intricate details, such as scissor opening doors, aerodynamic rims with low-profile tyres, a detailed cockpit with turntable steering wheel, and a detailed W16 engine with moving pistons.
Finished in black and yellow, the Lego Technic Bugatti Bolide pays homage to the favoured colours of company founder Ettore Bugatti, who specified this combination for many of his personal cars.
It also has numerous air ducts, including the Bugatti horseshoe grille, wheel arch mounted vents and X-motifs — a trademark of the Bolide — applied as a sticker. A large scoop as part of the roof and the 8.0l quad-turbocharged W16 engine.
It curves gently into a stabilising tail fin and an enormous fixed rear wing, just as found on the real thing. An X-shaped tail light design provides a recognisable visual signature.
Wiebke Ståhl, MD at Bugatti International, said: “The Lego Technic model of the Bugatti Bolide is an expression of a perfect partnership between our brands. Bugatti is renowned the world over for its leadership in continuously raising the bar across numerous spheres, including design, performance and engineering. These core values are matched by Lego, a leader in its respected field, and are illustrated perfectly when pairing the Bugatti Bolide to its Lego model.”
While still on Bugatti, watch the Chiron Pur Sport use its 1,103kW to launch into a controlled four-wheel-drift, tracing a perfect arc that would form the famous Bugatti C-line when viewed from above.
The real-life Bolide is a limited production run model. All 40 examples of this radical, track-orientated Bugatti were sold within a week of its announcement. Each cost R72m and first deliveries are scheduled for 2024.
The new Lego Technic Bugatti Bolide is available for sale in all international markets and can be bought from official retailers.
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE
Bugatti unleashes a 500km/h supercar — but you can't drive it home
Last manufactured Bugatti Centodieci delivered to its new owner
Bubbles and Bugattis meet in exclusive champagne cases
It's the end of the road for Bugatti’s legendary 16-cylinder engine
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos