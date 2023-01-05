news

WATCH | Extreme weather creates Dakar Rally chaos

Cars rescued from raging river as stage is shortened

05 January 2023 - 09:08 By TimesLIVE
Dakar competitors struggle to cross a flooded river.
Dakar competitors struggle to cross a flooded river.
Image: Supplied

The third stage of the 2023 Dakar Rally in Saudi Arabia on Tuesday was a dramatic one as extreme weather caused local flooding and absolute chaos for the competitors.

Organisers shortened the 477km stage by 100km as increasing rain made it impossible for helicopters to tend to competitors, and multiple racers struggled to cross a raging river.

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE

Qatar’s Al-Attiyah takes Dakar lead as Sainz hits trouble

Triple Dakar champion Sainz has dropped out of the top 10 in his hybrid Audi
Motoring
1 day ago

Loeb wins stage four, al-Attiyah stretches Dakar lead

Loeb remains well outside the top 10 after losing more than an hour during Monday's second stage
Motoring
5 hours ago

Motorcycle champion Sunderland out of Dakar on opening stage

In the car category, Spaniard Carlos Sainz took his 42nd career stage win to lead for Audi.
Motoring
3 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Petrol and diesel prices to drop on Wednesday news
  2. Stunt driver Ken Block killed in snowmobile accident news
  3. Doctor who drove Tesla off cliff to be charged with attempted murder World
  4. Gauteng misses December 31 e-toll scrapping deadline news
  5. Motorcycle champion Sunderland out of Dakar on opening stage Motorsport

Latest Videos

Gwede wants his R1 million after defying critics and making it back into the ...
Reaction as Cyril Ramaphosa wins ANC election