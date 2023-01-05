The third stage of the 2023 Dakar Rally in Saudi Arabia on Tuesday was a dramatic one as extreme weather caused local flooding and absolute chaos for the competitors.
Organisers shortened the 477km stage by 100km as increasing rain made it impossible for helicopters to tend to competitors, and multiple racers struggled to cross a raging river.
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
WATCH | Extreme weather creates Dakar Rally chaos
Cars rescued from raging river as stage is shortened
Image: Supplied
The third stage of the 2023 Dakar Rally in Saudi Arabia on Tuesday was a dramatic one as extreme weather caused local flooding and absolute chaos for the competitors.
Organisers shortened the 477km stage by 100km as increasing rain made it impossible for helicopters to tend to competitors, and multiple racers struggled to cross a raging river.
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
READ MORE
Qatar’s Al-Attiyah takes Dakar lead as Sainz hits trouble
Loeb wins stage four, al-Attiyah stretches Dakar lead
Motorcycle champion Sunderland out of Dakar on opening stage
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos