Mercedes to roll out its own charging network as EV sales soar

As global sales of electric vehicles continue to accelerate, so does the need to keep them charged.
To address this, Mercedes-Benz has announced plans to roll out a high-power charging network starting this year in North America, with Europe, China and other markets to follow.
Speaking at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas, Mercedes’ chief technology officer Markus Schäfer said the North American network is scheduled for completion by 2027, by which time more than 400 hubs with more than 2,500 high-power chargers will cover the continent. Spaced conveniently at intervals close to motorways, major intersections and metropolitan areas, the Mercedes-branded charging hubs will offer a premium, sustainable and reliable charging experience, he said.
The locations will be selected with wider customer needs in mind. The best possible charging experience will therefore come complete with food outlets and restrooms nearby. Facilities will also be equipped with surveillance cameras and other measures to provide a safe and secure charging environment.
The hubs will offer from four to 30 high power chargers with up to 350kW charging power. Intelligent charge-load management allows each vehicle to charge at its maximum capacity, keeping waiting times to a minimum. The network will be open to all electric vehicle brands, but Mercedes-Benz customers will enjoy special benefits, such as the ability to reserve a charging spot.
"At Mercedes-Benz, we're fully committed to making the charging of battery electric-vehicles easier and more accessible. By selecting MN8 Energy and ChargePoint as our partners in North America – two of the leaders in their respective fields – we'll be able to continue to drive the transformation towards an electric future, which is one of the main pillars of our holistic, sustainable corporate strategy," said Schäfer.
For the first three quarters of 2022, global sales of battery-powered vehicles grew around 63% from the previous year and it is estimated the final figure will be around 10.6-million units in 2022. This is up from 3.1-million in 2020 and 6.6-million in 2021.
Mercedes to roll out its own charging network as EV sales soar
More than 400 high-power charging sites to be deployed in the US alone
Image: Supplied
