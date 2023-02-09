news

South Korea fines German carmakers for rigging diesel emissions

09 February 2023 - 08:20 By Reuters
Audi is one of three German carmakers fined by South Korea's anti-trust regulator for colluding to rig emissions of its diesel cars using software.
Image: Jeremy Moeller/Getty Images

South Korea's antitrust regulator said on Thursday it would impose a combined fine of 42.3-billion won (R593.3m) on three German carmakers for colluding to rig emissions of its diesel cars using software.

Mercedes-Benz, BMW, Volkswagen and Audi were involved in collusion that reduced competition and restricted consumer choice, the Korea Fair Trade Commission (KFTC) said in a statement.

Mercedes-Benz was fined 20.7-billion won (R290.6m) , BMW 15.7-billion won (R220.5m) and Audi 6-billion won ( R84.2m) , the regulator said, adding that Volkswagen was not fined because it did not earn revenue relevant to the issue.

Last year, Mercedes-Benz and its Korean unit were fined 20.2-billion won (R283.5m) for false advertising tied to gas emissions of diesel passenger vehicles.

The European Commission in 2021 fined Volkswagen and BMW a total of 875m (R16.6bn) for colluding to curb the use of emissions cleaning technology they had developed.

